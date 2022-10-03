River views set Coachford home apart

Coachford, Co Cork €430,000 Size 106 sq m ( 1, 140 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER D2

The owners of Bruach na Laoi at Rooves Bridge in Coachford have done what any sensible owners would do with the kind of river views they have and constructed a raised decking area so they can sit out and enjoy them.

Set on an elevated site, the property looks out on the river Lee at one of its widest points and on Reeves Bridge which may well be one of the longest bridges on the Lee. "You have views of the river valley , the surrounding countryside and of woodland and you can see across to the Coachford Greenway,’’ reveals John O’Mahony of OM2 auctioneers.

Listed with a guide of €430,000, Bruach na Laoi is a four- bed bungalow dating from the 1970s which has been upgraded over the years. “Since buying it around ten years ago the current owners put in the patio at the front and done some refurbishment,’’ says Mr O’Mahony, adding that the property offers 1,140 sq ft of living space and is on a site of approximately half an acre.

The best views from inside the bungalow are probably those which can be seen from the large window in the sitting room at the front. Situated behind the patio, the room has been upgraded with timber flooring and an insert stove.

The largest room, the kitchen diner, is situated at the rear and has green shaker style units and a red Stanley oil fired range.

An archway in the dining area opens into a small room which has a stove, shelving and patio doors and is now used as a home office but could also be a playroom.

Three of the bungalow's four bedrooms are situated at the front overlooking the river and the bridge. The fourth, an en suite master bedroom is located at the rear alongside the main bathroom which has been upgraded with blue wainscoting.

Bruach na Laoi is on a sizable sloping site.

At the front there is lawn bounded by beds planted with flowering shrubs, lavender and rose bushes and at the rear there’s a gravelled patio as well as an area of artificial lawn.

The village of Coachford is just 2 km away via Rooves Bridge.” You have everything including a primary and a secondary schools in Coachford. Nearby amenities include an equestrian centre, Farran Woods, the rowing centre and Lee Valley Golf Club.” says Mr O’Mahony The property is located 5.5 km from Ballincollig and around 20 km from Bishopstown.

VERDICT: A scenic Lee Valley home for a city commuter.