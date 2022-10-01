A lofty three-bed in Cork's St Luke’s for €410,000

|
Gardiners Hill, St Luke’s Cross, Cork
|
€410,000
|
Size
|
113 sq m (1,216 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C1
Take a breath: It includes extending with a part-glazed room kitchen add-on, new heating, all new wiring, replumbing, insulation improvements and drylining, new windows, new kitchen, redone bathrooms — pretty much the lot, well above the spec of a typical “flip job” by a builder or investor.
Made homely, it was done with style as the redesign was done by the owners, who work in the fashion display and merchandising sector, and so are visually clued-in. Its sales presentation features attractive art and framed prints, good lighting, small furniture pieces, as well as a classic Vitra Eames chair and ottoman in the main east-facing front living room.