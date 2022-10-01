A lofty three-bed in Cork's St Luke’s for €410,000

Set near the top of Gardiners Hill in Cork City’s already-lofty St Luke’s Area, No 4 Alta Place has also gone way up in the world — it’s now a 1,216 sq ft home, after a ground-floor extension, and overall upgrade.

The period-era, end-of-terrace home built in the 1890s is just a week or so on the market, and is priced at €410,000 by auctioneer Tirza Hourihan of Frank V Murphy & Co, who lists out all the works undertaken since last up for sale.

Take a breath: It includes extending with a part-glazed room kitchen add-on, new heating, all new wiring, replumbing, insulation improvements and drylining, new windows, new kitchen, redone bathrooms — pretty much the lot, well above the spec of a typical “flip job” by a builder or investor.

Made homely, it was done with style as the redesign was done by the owners, who work in the fashion display and merchandising sector, and so are visually clued-in. Its sales presentation features attractive art and framed prints, good lighting, small furniture pieces, as well as a classic Vitra Eames chair and ottoman in the main east-facing front living room.

It’s clearly a very different home to what it was three years ago and the Price Register shows it selling then in a more raw state for €202,000, so it’s now guided at twice that sum.

The good news for anyone who buys now is not having to worry about rising construction costs, materials gone through the roof and builders hard to get.

“It was a real ‘gut job’ when the owners bought it,” says Ms Hourihan, adding that “the phones are hopping and the requests for viewings are flying in".

She says the owners, young parents are moving out of the city to be closer to family supports, and they’ll be leaving the convenience of having a national school — St Patrick’s NS — over the back boundary wall for some future occupants to appreciate if they, have smallies in train... it literally is the school around the corner.

It’s in as-new condition now, but with due respect for original internal features. The couple who transformed included a long glazed roof section to side of the kitchen add-on, helping to draw some extra light into the property’s original back room. This sees six or seven glass panels in a sort of lean-to side cover, lining into a salmon pink/orange-coloured RSJ beam, with tiled floor, black Victorian-style radiators and kitchen units sourced online and imported from District 95 Wood Working Company in Florida, in the US.

Credit is given to builder Sean Galvin “who was absolutely fantastic to deal with and did an amazing job,” the vendors enthuse of their fully finished home.

It’s kept things like the coving and original fireplace in the front reception room, with a cast iron and tiled insert in a white surround and the room has and a bay window. The bedroom overhead also has a fireplace in a front room spanning the full width of No 4, but they’ve sectioned one side (and one of the three front windows) for a walk-past robe/dressing area.

The other two bedrooms — smaller ones — are to the back of the home overlooking the playground or St Patrick’s NS, and the main first floor bathroom has a shower, while there’s a guest WC at ground too.

Also at ground is a smaller lounge/TV room off the kitchen/dining extension, with west-facing aspect to the back.

The property has zoned gas central heating and Cat 5 cabling, with a C1 BER, lighting is mostly LED, and the external areas are easy to maintain with reined tiled path the front door, past a railed front enclosure by the school entrance while the tiered back has astroturf-style finishes on the ground, painted concrete boundary wall and green palisade fencing above.

VERDICT: Top-of-the-class refurb and extension.