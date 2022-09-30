Ideal city pad at extended €375,000 Victoria Avenue home

There's been a fair share of movement on Victoria Avenue in Cork in the last year or so, with homes sold for wildly varying prices, including one that set a record for the 35-house-strong terrace, when its sale went through in February.

That peak price — as per a dozen years of Property Price Register data — was No 15, which had been filleted from top to bottom a decade previously and then upgraded further by a new owner who bought it in 2017. It came to market for €360,000 with Tim Sullivan in June 2021 (when it featured in Property as House of the Week) and the transaction was done and dusted in seven or eight months. It sold for €435,000.

That price high was shortlived: The following month, No 26 Victoria Avenue, aka Avoca, sold for €280,000.

It was, in all fairness, a very different prospect, with much upgrading needed and marketed as such under the heading “redevelopment opportunity”. It’s being re-developed as we speak/write.

Since those first-quarter sales, two more of the Avenue’s three-storey homes have hit the market, including the August arrival of ready-to-go No 27, again with Tim Sullivan, with a guide price of €350,000 and now, No 32, which has a guide of €375,000 and is brought to market by Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing.

At the Boreenmanna Road end of the curvy avenue, No 32 has benefited from attentive owners who took an incremental approach to upgrades, starting with installing double-glazed windows in 2005, then adding an ensuite with power shower in 2007, and then, a bigger job, extending the kitchen to create an open-plan kitchen diner in 2015.

Light floods in through double skylights in the dining area and through a window at the garden end. French doors in the kitchen area ensure that space is well-lit too.

A small study (playroom/home office?) between the dining area and the front living room catches the light coming through from either side via fully glazed doors.

Study

The last five years have seen further activity at No 32, including new tiles to the sides of the dormers; regrouting of capping tiles; upgrading of the rear garden with external lighting highlighting the warmth of a gorgeous old stone end-of-garden-wall; installation of a new hot water tank and an A-rated high efficiency Baxi boiler in 2020 and a costly external wrap (insulation) done a year later. This recent act, as Mr Olden points out, contributed in no small way to a C1 energy rating, pretty good for a c100-year-old Victorian property with some of its original features, including 9ft high ceilings.

Work was done recently to the main bathroom too, on the return of the stairs: it was retiled with grey retro subway tiles.

Having spent 20 years upgrading their home and rearing a family since returning to Ireland in 2003 as a young couple from Auckland, New Zealand, keen to continue their city lifestyle, they’ve decided now is the time to trade up.

Living room

They leave behind a comfortable, modern home, grounded in city living, with off-street parking (previous owners paved the front garden) and a patio and entertainment space out back.

Mr Olden says because there are four bedrooms, (three are doubles, the main bedroom is ensuite and quite generous), it is likely to appeal to families who want city convenience (schools aplenty in the area, public parks such as the nearby Marina, cycle paths, public transport).

Equally, it may draw young couples, who, like the owners before them, want a city pad with instant access to an urban, social, lifestyle. and the capacity to work from home.

“There’s been a good response so far and we have quite a mixed bag of viewers,” he says.

VERDICT: A house with a nice sense of style that has blossomed under mindful owners. Terrific location for city living.