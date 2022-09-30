Might high-end Woodbrook break Cork city's current 2020 house price record of €1.5m?

|
Rochestown, Cork
|
€1.35m
|
Size
|
418sq m (4,500sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
6
|
Bathrooms
|
5
|
BER
|
B3
It’s not just the anecdotal evidence from estate agents when they get top listings and they get to see just who’s looking, and how much they have to spend; the Price Register shows the evidence of it too.
What’s notable too perusing the Price Register is the clear disparity between top prices being paid in Cork city and suburbs/metropolitan Cork and houses in the country, or by the sea.
While the best county and coastal homes are making multi-million euro sums, such as in Kinsale with €4.75m paid for Raffeen House in Scilly and an as-yet unrecorded c €5.5m for Constantia Farm on top of Compass Hill, the best of the city homes being bought by the well-heeled are, by comparison, in the, eh, ‘hapenny’ league in the last few years, typically topping out over the last few years at €1.5m, in ‘proven’ locations such as Douglas, Blackrock and the Model Farm Road.
The enclave is reached via the access road to St Patrick’s Church which also serves three or four other one-off homes, including a parochial house and, most hidden, Bloomfield House, a Scottish baronial-looking home on very extensive grazing farmlands by the Douglas estuary and which most probably gave the Bloomfield interchange at junction 9 on the N40 ring road its name.
It’s larger, and on a far bigger site than Clonard, has a Rochestown address and is just a slightly longer walk to Douglas village than Clonard’s minute or two stroll to the Fingerpost.
The extension is finished externally in cedar cladding, for the most part, windows are very large and the roof is a single pitch, done in standing seam zinc, expansive
The mid-level has a bathroom, an en suite bedroom, four other bedrooms plus a huge master suite off to one side separated off the stairs by a couple of steps, and is 22’ by 18’, excluding a walk-in dressing room, via sliding pocket doors, all extensively shelved and fitted out with top joinery and lots of pale oak.
The private bathroom is both big and bright, with a corner bath under a corner window with the best garden and Lough Mahon/Douglas estuary water views, and also has a large shower in a facing corner, wall-hung sanitary ware including a bidet, vanity unit with twin sinks, lots of mirrored wall and also features more clerestory windows on high, under the extension’s gently sloping ceiling pitch.
The luxury is everywhere at ground level as well, with oak joinery, good flooring including some oak floors, ceiling heights are good, with LED spots, and the decor is spotless, calm, unfussed.
Having been pretty much redone from top to bottom back in 2008, No 5 now gets a good B3 BER, and comes with heat recovery system, top-quality windows, immaculate décor, enormous patios, and massive 0.5 acre site.
No family will be caught for space here, either inside or outside.