What constitutes a good view? A scenic vista? A city skyline? A bird’s eye view of a sports arena or a concert venue? Such dilemmas are irrelevant for many homeowners in Cork City’s Tivoli, where scenery, city, sports arena/concert venue are all on view, and yes, the location is ahead of the curve too.

Given the many blessings of a Tivoli address, obvious to those who live there, it makes good sense that if you had money to invest, you might not look too far beyond your own doorstep. So it was for the woman who, two decades ago, bought The Moorings in Woodhill Park, a quiet cul-de-sac that zigzags upwards into the steep slope above the tall wall of Lover’s Walk.

“I had lived in the park since 1976, in a bigger house. I was looking around for places to downsize to, as the kids were getting older and moving on. And so when The Moorings came up, I bought it,” she says.

In the event, she didn’t end up living there because a site came up in the park around the same time, which she bought and built on — “something easy to keep” - with planning permission. The Moorings became an investment property and was converted, after planning was granted, into two units.

The apartments are designed so that each of the four ensuite bedrooms has river-facing views.

On the ground floor, two bedrooms open onto a patio, and overhead, bedrooms in the upstairs apartment open onto balconies.

Upstairs bedroom opens onto balcony

The open plan living/dining/kitchen is arranged so that the living space is front-of-house too and looks out over extensive, landscaped gardens and on towards the river.

The selling agent is Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald and she describes it as a “beautiful, detached residence... in the exclusive Woodhill Park”. For sure, the park has a generous helping of handsome homes, another of which Ms McDonnell sold last year, Orchard Walls.

Orchard Walls

It went for €831,000 having come to market for €825,000. It was a bigger house than this one (240 sq m v 203 sq m), reflected in the guide price for The Moorings, which is €760,000.

River-facing patio at The Moorings

In 2019, a house called Robin Hill, built in the grounds of the former classical mansion, Woodhill House (from which the park gets its name, and is famous, inter alia, as the one-time hideaway for Sarah Curran, lover of the executed Robert Emmet), sold just shy of €785,000, (guide was €795,000). It too is bigger than The Moorings.

Woodhill House — an ’80s version, after the original, built by wealthy timber merchant Cooper Penrose in the 1700s, was left go to wrack and ruin — was on the market in 2017, initially for €2.4m, but was later withdrawn.

The desirability of the area can be traced to merchants such as Cooper Penrose who sought out elevated sites on the outskirts of the city from which to watch ship movements and to keep an eye on their cargo, as the city’s trade expanded. Mansions on prime sites around Montenotte and Tivoli sprang up and the area has retained its cache, continuing to attract Cork business dynasties.

Of Woodhill Park, the owner of The Moorings says she loved living there so much, that she bought three houses there over the years.

“You wouldn’t get the views anywhere else in the city,” she says, and she really does have ringside seats, not just to river activity, but also to concerts that take place in across-the-river Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“All of the houses around have parties when the concerts are on,” the owner says, adding that lots of the homes in the park, many of which date to the mid 1900s, such as The Moorings (1964), are in the process of extensive re-modelling/refurbishment as the area regenerates, and younger families move in.

Of The Moorings, she says it can be easily re-modelled too, and restored to a single house, which she believes a young family would cherish as their lifelong home. This view is shared by Ms McDonnell, who believes it will attract families looking to trade up.

VERDICT: Fabulous views, a terrific corner site and a Lover’s Walk location combine to make The Moorings a hot ticket. It’s convenient too to the Jack Lynch Tunnel and the Dunkettle Interchange.