First home resale in Douglas scheme sees €55k gain over 2020 new price

All eyes will on first home resale at Cork development Mount Woods and Birch View, done by  Glenveagh Properties
First home resale in Douglas scheme sees €55k gain over 2020 new price

Showhouse look to 35 Birch Wood, Mount Woods, Maryborough priced at €350,000 by Sherry FitzGerald's Stuart O'Grady and Ann O'Mahony

Sun, 02 Oct, 2022 - 00:05
Tommy Barker reports

Maryborough Hill, Douglas, Cork

€350,000

Size

90 sq m (969 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

3

BER

A3

IT’S been two years since the Birch View section of the Mount Woods development in Cork’s Maryborough Woods was launched. It’s a year since it pretty much sold out, so there’ll be interest in how the first resale offer fares now.

Front view of mid-terrace 35 Birch Wood
Front view of mid-terrace 35 Birch Wood

Listed this month with Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald is No 35, a mid-terraced three bed townhouse, with three bedrooms, and an A3 BER with air-to-water heating and generally low future running costs, notwithstanding the current hikes in energy bills.

Front living room with electric fire
Front living room with electric fire

No 35 has nearly 970 sq ft of space, and is in mint order. In fact, it looks like it’s just been furnished with all-new furniture, nothing borrowed, broken, or bruised, sort of show-unit style.

It’s priced at €350,000 by Sherry Fitzgerald, and that’s up €55,000 from its recorded sale when new of €295,000, according to the Price Register listing it at that in March of 2021. The Register details the new selling prices of 35 homes here of various sizes, up to house number 43 at €434,999, one of eight in Birch View selling for over €400,000 and the top price showing is for No 2 Birch View at €450,341.

Rear garden, path and patio
Rear garden, path and patio

No 35 has a tiled hall with guest WC off, with a herringbone patterned main living room to the front, with wide electric fire with TV above. Behind is a kitchen/diner, plumbed for utility/laundry, and it has a tiled floor and double doors to a patio/enclosed back garden at the dining end.

Living is easy
Living is easy

The stairs is carpeted, with three first-floor bedrooms above, two of them doubles and one’s en suite, and also has built-in robes. A Stira gives access to a part-floored attic for storage.

VERDICT: Location is popular, at the top of Maryborough Hill, in a Glenveagh development which picks up on an earlier, sizeable, O’Brien & O’Flynn development, OBOF’s second on the hill above Douglas and near Rochestown.

More in this section

Could high-end Woodbrook break Cork City's 2020 house price record of €1.5m? Could high-end Woodbrook break Cork City's 2020 house price record of €1.5m?
Ideal city pad at extended €375,000 Victoria Avenue home Ideal city pad at extended €375,000 Victoria Avenue home
No mixed signals at Kerry coastal property for €750,000 No mixed signals at Kerry coastal property for €750,000
<p>4 Alta Place, Gardiners Hill, Cork</p>

A lofty three-bed in Cork's St Luke’s for €410,000

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.212 s