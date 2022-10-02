First home resale in Douglas scheme sees €55k gain over 2020 new price

|
Maryborough Hill, Douglas, Cork
€350,000
Size
90 sq m (969 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
BER
A3
Listed this month with Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald is No 35, a mid-terraced three bed townhouse, with three bedrooms, and an A3 BER with air-to-water heating and generally low future running costs, notwithstanding the current hikes in energy bills.
No 35 has nearly 970 sq ft of space, and is in mint order. In fact, it looks like it’s just been furnished with all-new furniture, nothing borrowed, broken, or bruised, sort of show-unit style.
No 35 has a tiled hall with guest WC off, with a herringbone patterned main living room to the front, with wide electric fire with TV above. Behind is a kitchen/diner, plumbed for utility/laundry, and it has a tiled floor and double doors to a patio/enclosed back garden at the dining end.
The stairs is carpeted, with three first-floor bedrooms above, two of them doubles and one’s en suite, and also has built-in robes. A Stira gives access to a part-floored attic for storage.