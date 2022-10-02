First home resale in Douglas scheme sees €55k gain over 2020 new price

IT’S been two years since the Birch View section of the Mount Woods development in Cork’s Maryborough Woods was launched. It’s a year since it pretty much sold out, so there’ll be interest in how the first resale offer fares now.

Front view of mid-terrace 35 Birch Wood

Listed this month with Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald is No 35, a mid-terraced three bed townhouse, with three bedrooms, and an A3 BER with air-to-water heating and generally low future running costs, notwithstanding the current hikes in energy bills.

Front living room with electric fire

No 35 has nearly 970 sq ft of space, and is in mint order. In fact, it looks like it’s just been furnished with all-new furniture, nothing borrowed, broken, or bruised, sort of show-unit style.

It’s priced at €350,000 by Sherry Fitzgerald, and that’s up €55,000 from its recorded sale when new of €295,000, according to the Price Register listing it at that in March of 2021. The Register details the new selling prices of 35 homes here of various sizes, up to house number 43 at €434,999, one of eight in Birch View selling for over €400,000 and the top price showing is for No 2 Birch View at €450,341.

Rear garden, path and patio

No 35 has a tiled hall with guest WC off, with a herringbone patterned main living room to the front, with wide electric fire with TV above. Behind is a kitchen/diner, plumbed for utility/laundry, and it has a tiled floor and double doors to a patio/enclosed back garden at the dining end.

Living is easy

The stairs is carpeted, with three first-floor bedrooms above, two of them doubles and one’s en suite, and also has built-in robes. A Stira gives access to a part-floored attic for storage.

VERDICT: Location is popular, at the top of Maryborough Hill, in a Glenveagh development which picks up on an earlier, sizeable, O’Brien & O’Flynn development, OBOF’s second on the hill above Douglas and near Rochestown.