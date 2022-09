Starter homes: From modern three-beds to properties in need of a revamp

In terms of size, affordability and modernity, No 15 An Cliatháin at Cúl Ard in Carrigtwohill has the potential to make some first-time buyer very happy.

“It’s a well maintained spacious three-bed semi with 1,150 sq ft of living space and a good B3 BER,” says James Colbert of Colbert & Co who recently listed the early 2000s built property with a guide of €295,000.

“The fact that it has an additional ground floor room is a big draw — this could be a fourth bedroom or a home office,” observes Mr Colbert.

At the front, the property has a bay windowed sitting room with a fireplace and a stove and, at the rear, a kitchen diner with cream units. At the side there’s a room currently used as a playroom and, to the rear, a guest WC and a utility space.

The upper floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms including one with an en-suite and two with sliderobes.

Out front there is parking for two cars and to the rear a large garden with a semi-enclosed decking area.

Situated in a cul de sac, No 15 is located within a 10 to 15 minute walk of local shops, the train station and Carrigtwohill Industrial Estate.

Viewers are likely to include employees working in both Carrigtwohill and Little Island industrial estates as well as commuters from the city.

VERDICT: It’s the type of three-bed semi that’s always popular with young couples.

Redemption Road, Cork city €295,000 Size 100 sq m (1,076 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER E1

On the outside, No 9 Redemption Road in Cork looks much the same as it did when it last sold in 2020. But on the inside, the 1940s-built three-bed semi has been completely revamped.

In the front sitting room the owners have removed picture rails, taken out a tiled fireplace and modernised the space. The room now has herringbone flooring, teal blue walls, and a modern fireplace with an insert stove.

The separate dining room and small kitchen have been amalgamated into a modern kitchen/ diner with herringbone flooring, pale grey walls, and a selection of blue under counter units and a breakfast counter.

The small utility space at the rear has also been smartened up, as has the upstairs bathroom with a new bath and a contemporary sink. The owners redecorated the bedrooms — painting one pale blue, one pink and one turquoise.

Few changes have been made to the gardens which include a small lawn at the front, a lawn and a patio at the rear and a garage at the side. New owners have scope to extend or plant shrubs and flowers.

Michael Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy says viewers will appreciate the garage because very few houses on Redemption Road have parking. An option for a new owner would be to knock the garage and create a driveway.

Quoting a guide of €295,000, Mr Downey says the property is in excellent condition. “The BER is an EI which doesn’t reflect the fact that previous owners put in insulation,’’ he adds. Back in December 2020, the house sold for €237,500.

VERDICT: Attractively redecorated, it may appeal to employees at Apple HQ which is within a 10-minute drive.

Old Blackrock Road, Cork city €285,000 Size 59 sq m (635 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER B3

A close-to-city-centre modern apartment with a balcony, No 16 Rochelle Lawn on the Old Blackrock Road could attract downsizers, young couples, and investors.

New to market with a guide of €285,000, it’s a two bed 635 sq ft first floor apartment. Conor Lynch of James G Coughlan auctioneers says it’s attractive not just because it is a modern, well-kept property with a balcony, but also as it’s in a private gated development, situated within walking distance of the city centre.

Accommodation includes a kitchen dining living room with oak units and granite worktops, as well as a bathroom and two bedrooms.

VERDICT: The location and the balcony are strong selling points.





Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary €85,000 Size 37 sq m (400 sq ft) Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms 1 BER Not applicable

Tipperary Funeral Home

With some alterations, O’Dwyers Funeral Parlour on Kickham Street in Carrick-on-Suir could easily become a one-bed apartment. So say Shee & Hawe auctioneers, who are seeking €85,000 for the single storey property.

“It’s centrally located and very affordable,’’ says auctioneer Vincent Shee, adding the property has a hallway, WC, and parlour room, and is in good condition.

For a guide €100,000, there’s also an option to buy the business as a going concern.

VERDICT: As unusual a residential option as you are ever likely to find.