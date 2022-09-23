A sweet seaside home, Rose Cottage is nicely priced and finely designed 

FOR the last word (or two) in coastal charm, see Rose Cottage in Fennell’s Bay. A traditional stone-built cottage about 500m from the sea with vaulted ceiling heights and steeped in natural light, it’s just what the doctor ordered for those with the leeway to continue working from home and who wish to be close to the seashore while doing so.

Tidy in size, but not tiny (just over 1000 sq ft), its living space is boosted – at least while the weather is good – by a spacious, first-floor outdoor balcony, which is doing what any good seaside balcony should do, ie look seaward.

Supported by two tall, vertical metal beams, it’s a dual purpose structure, as it also acts as a canopy over the patio below.

It’s the perfect outdoor eating area in what has been a terrific Indian summer (cue panic about climate change).

Rose Cottage dates all the way back to 1895 but has been minded, and all of its original stonework preserved, so that its character remains unblemished. It has however been adapted inside for modern living, where it’s bursting with personality, with just the right amount of change and upgrades.

Living room with double doors to patio

The people who have owned it for the last 20 years or so carried out extensive renovation and refurbishment in the early noughties, creating a mezzanine level overlooking the living space to take advantage of the vaulted ceiling.

Kitchen diner

Mezzanine area

More work was done 10 years ago when new external,doors were installed, and in 2016, the oil-fired boiler was replaced and a new Chesney solid fuel stove was fitted into gorgeous exposed stonework in the kitchen, creating a striking chimney breast.

More recently, the kitchen was given an upgrade, with new units fitted and a velux installed to let more light in.

“The upshot is a home that feels really spacious thanks to the ceiling height” says selling agent Laura Pratt of Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, who brings Rose Cottage to market with an AMV of €320,000.

Although viewings only started this time last week, several potential buyers had booked in for second viewings in the week just gone. The price point, the prettiness, the coastal location and the ongoing latitude around remote working have attracted younger buyers looking for a starter home, Ms Pratt says. There have been enquiries too from up the country from people interested in it as a holiday home.

Ms Pratt says coastal properties continue to be in high demand, as remote working remains on many companies’ agendas for the foreseeable.

She says Rose Cottage is on a very private site, of 0.1 acres, and that the farmyard behind it is dormant, It’s got a good-size garden and Fennell’s Bay, less crowded in the summer months than nearby Myrtleville, is a short stroll down the road.

Overall accommodation at 93 sq m Rose Cottage includes open plan kitchen dining, living room with open fireplace and double doors to the patio and side garden, bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor and a double bedroom and mezzanine area overhead. Ms Pratt says two outbuildings offer extra storage and a small utility area.

Location-wise, Rose Cottage is on the western side of Fennell’s Bay Road, about 550m from the sea with magnificent views from the balcony of outer Cork harbour. Crosshaven village, with its shops and hospitality outlets, is a five minute drive and the thriving town of Carrigaline is about 12 minutes by car.

Ms Pratt says Rose Cottage is “a unique opportunity to acquire an architecturally stunning home by the coast”.

VERDICT: A dream home for a first time buyer who fancies a coastal lifestyle and whose job can accommodate remote working. Also qualifies as a pretty-as-a-picture holiday cottage.