Hettyfield House of the Week on key corner site

ANY discussion around Cork City’s comfortable southern suburbs is likely to include Hettyfield where homes and gardens are, by and large, large.

There’s an eclectic mix of house types, from very modern, very upmarket, to homes that date to the mid 1900s, generally generous in size and generally detached.

St Joseph's, Hettyfield

They come with good gardens too, some of which could easily accommodate a second home, and proof of that can be seen around the neighbourhood. The trade-down owners of nearby Cedar House, once the family home of the late builder Pierce Moore, kept a large portion of their back garden for a new build when they sold up in 2019.

Similarly at Clogheen, another Hettyfield home, the vendor retained a side garden site of 0.11 acres for herself, having originally placed it on the market for €225,000, at the same time as her home went up for sale at €725,000. In the end, she got €900,000 for the house, and kept the side site. Barry Auctioneers handled the sale and they are back now with St Joseph’s in Hettyfield, a smaller home than Clogheen, but with an even more generous side garden (0.14 acres). This time, the guide price is €925,000, and it includes the house and the entire 0.3 acres site.

St Joseph's, Hettyfield

Already with an offer at the asking, auctioneer Kevin Barry, is confident the guide price will be reached, if not breached.

Hallway at Hettyfield

“Having sold three houses for above €1m this year (two in Blackrock, one in Kinsale) it wouldn’t surprise me if St Joseph’s is thereabouts, given the amazing garden,” he says.

For sure, a developer nowadays would never contemplate allocating so much outdoor space to a single home in a city housing estate. Moreover, its corner site location gifted it more generous grounds than most of its neighbours.

“It was bigger than our friends’ gardens, so they used to come here to play soccer and it was closer than going to the green,” says the vendor, who grew up there, after his parents bought St Joseph’s in 1984.

Generous side garden

The family previously lived in Grange Heights but were looking for something bigger and more convenient.

“St Joseph’s was very convenient as both of my parents were working locally and they could walk to work if they wanted to,” their son says.

The house had been extended when they bought it, with all of the work to the rear. It’s a two-storey extension, housing a kitchen, utility room and downstairs loo on the ground floor and adding what is now the main bedroom, with ensuite, overhead.

Kitchen

The former kitchen is now a family room, in between the newer kitchen and the front living room.

Living room

A striking feature of the living room is the fireplace, which the vendor’s mother had installed in the late 1980s.

Bespoke fire place

“I remember she hated the one that was there so she went off to the library and got out books and did her research.

“She got a guy down from Dublin who designed fireplaces to help her, and between them they came up with this bespoke piece,” he says.

The vendor's family did other work too, adding a patio to the rear and side in the 1990s and underpinning the house while they were at it, with drains replaced. About 10 years ago, a new driveway was laid.

Driveway at Hettyfield

While in need of a substantial upgrade, five-bed, 177 sq m St Joseph’s is a fine robust home, in an indisputably good location (just off the Well Road), with detached garage, a surprisingly good energy rating (B1) and that enviable side garden. It’s got a great rear garden too, at a level below the patio, enclosed by tall trees, utterly private, with the bonus of facing south.

Rear garden

If a new owner did decide to hive off the side site for other uses (new dwelling/tennis court?), they’d still have plenty of garden space to the front and rear.

Location-wise, St Joseph’s is a five minute walk from Douglas village and within walking distance too of a strong selection of schools and various sporting amenities.

VERDICT: Hettyfield properties come with a premium thanks to location and site size, but generally make homes for life. Favoured by families who love the convenience and the low density housing.