Living large in Douglas Lawn's €995,000 Cloncarrig

CLONCARRIG is a house name associated for decades with Cork’s Douglas Lawn, but this iteration of it is one of the newest arrivals, as it was built as recently as 2011, on the site of an older, mid-1900s and more modest sized bungalow.

The original Cloncarrig came up for sale back in 2006, towards market peak with a then-quoted offer of €455,000 on it and the size was put at 1,700 sq ft with the suggestion it could be extended, or replaced.

The latter option is what transpired, and the finished Cloncarrig replacement grew to almost double the size; the BER jumped up to a highly credible B1, reassuring for anyone now trying to power and heat a family home of this scale.

It’s one of the very largest homes in the vicinity of Douglas Lawn, which is near Tramway Terrace, the two Douglas churches, St Luke’s NS, Douglas Community Centre, the Mangala woods, and the two Douglas shopping centres.

Homes of this scale and price point are more common on the other side of the Fingerpost, on the Rochestown Road and Maryborough Hill where a large one-off, Clonard, is understood to be sale agreed at close to €1.5 million.

Cloncarrig Mark 11 is up for sale now for trade-down owners and is guided at €995,000 by estate agent Trish Stokes who says “it’s a high quality and uniquely designed, five bedroomed detached family home offering space at every twist and turn in both its living and bedroom accommodation.”

It was laid out when built as the main house with attached self-contained granny flat, but in a way that the separate unit can easily be reintegrated if and when needed.

It could be used by a family member or relative, young or old, or rented for income, or just comfortable absorbed into one very substantial private home “with the spaces within offering a multiple of uses or rearrangement to flow as the occupier would want,” says Ms Stokes, who quips “it was built in its current form in 2011 on the site of a traditional bungalow but every part of it is new - with the exception of its location.”

Features include several rooms with high, vaulted ceilings, lots of oak internal joinery, porcelain tiled floors, solar panels, pressurized water system and generally all low-maintenance, with a part-stone façade, and sandstone flagged and landscaped rear patio and garden.

There’s a 360 sq ft kitchen/living/dining room with oak units, granite topped, twin sinks, large appliances for keen cooks, a second kitchen in the self-contained wing, two reception rooms and scope for more in the granny flat, ground floor bedroom with wet room en suite, main front and rear halls.

Overhead are four bedrooms all of them doubles and en suite, and one also has a walk-in dressing room.

Condition is excellent and the exterior is also high quality with patio, sleepers and red brick retaining beds, water features, veg and herb beds, and the front drive is cobble-locked and takes up to three cars, behind a sliding gate.

VERDICT: Biggest and best in class, among bungalows and just a handful of as-new builds within so quiet Douglas Lawn.