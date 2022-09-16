Make yourself at home at Mapleholme - the address will justify the €1.25m asking price

|
College Road/Orchard Road, Cork City
|
€1.25 million
|
Size
|
240 sq m (2,570 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
6
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
G
Generations of Jennings had amassed landbanks west of the city both for business and for pleasure, and their interests spanned chemicals and mineral waters. Their name lived well into the 20th century, associated with Jennings Red Lemonade, and tracts of their lands down to the Western Road and out the Model Farm Road spanned orchards and fruit farms.
Orchard Road got its name from the Jennings activities, and the family built the large, yellow brick home Brookfield House in the late 1890s (pic, far right). It transferred to UCC 100 years later in 1998 — for a then-record £3m, 150 years after UCC (or, Queen’s College Cork) was set up on the city side on other Jennings part-owned land.
San Paula has since been demolished, paving the way for nine detached new builds in a scheme called Ecklinville, named after an old apple variety, and each priced at a cool €1.3m for the picking.
That was back around the day when both medics and academics would have been relied upon to buy locally and live and work on their doorstep, with the Bon Secours on College Road next to UCC, and the Regional Hospital (now CUH/CUMH) opening out the Wilton Road in 1978. Also popular with the same academic/medic buying duopoly were addresses like Shanakiel and Sunday’s Well, given proximity to other hospitals such as the Mercy.
buyer profile of the “good” family houses not diced and sliced for students and/or digs has only shifted a tad since in the last four or five decades, but — anecdotally at least — medical consultants now have the upper hand over their academic staff counterparts at UCC due to higher incomes.
It wears its age (nearly 90 years) well, but of course will need updates now. The bones are good: there’s good space, the ceilings are high, the deep, double-height bay windows are the job and there are many lovely features — most engaging of all is the entrance and hallway, with stained glass panels and fine staircase.
There had been even more grounds with Mapleholme, but a site for a one-off on Orchard Road was sold off in 2003 — a “new” build called Mizen, which is entirely out of sight, over a very secure boundary, while on the eastern side is a charming limestone home owned by ex-medic and former UCC President Michael Murphy (2007-2017).
Now, it’s just up to a family with €1.25m to spend, and hundreds of thousands of euros more to lavish on adding 21st creature comforts, to make it “holme” once more, and next occupants may even seek planning to replace the current entrance on College Road with a quieter one on Orchard Road.