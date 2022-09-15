Three in a row €1m+houses in stunning Glengarriff - and this one is just shy of €2m

IT’S quite the boast — but there’s a truth to the assertion that Monks Priory “must occupy one of the most perfect locations in Ireland”.

Super setting

We’re talking not just Glengarriff, but waterside in the world-renowned beauty spot, on a wooded 1.3-acre site right by the N71 entry point to the splendours of the sheltering harbour.

The Georgian-styled and carefully crafted square build, with period-era detailing inside and out (but with an excellent B3 BER due to its relatively recent construction c. 2006), not only has showstopping views from its raised 2,000 sq ft deck overlooking Glengarriff harbour, but it also looks out over the waters and moored yachts to Garinish Island— one of the wonders of the Wild Atlantic Way with its Italian airs, graces, and exotic Gulf Stream gardens.

Hit the decks: there's a 2,000 sq ft decked terrace as a viewing point

Monks Priory is the third home in a water-fronting row to come to the local market in the past three months, all guided at over €1m.

It is, in fact, the dearest of the varied trio, carrying a €1.95m AMV with agents Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry Fitzgerald Country Homes and Ray O’Neill, of West Cork-based Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill.

It’s a beauty, in a beauty spot, simple as that, and it’s reflected in the guide price, which covers a 3,500 sq ft private home with period-look quality interiors and decor, with four en suite bedrooms, and an attic with a further 1,000 sq ft.

Plush interiors

Plus, there’s a 1,000 sq ft two-bed guest cottage, a charming boathouse, a workshop, and a large and productive greenhouse — useful for entertaining on summer evenings in the grounds as well as for, more prosaically, growing a range of fruit, vegetables, and salads.

But, good and all as this is, it’s the setting that is the star and will surely do much of the “heavy lifting” in the sale process once those with funds (and interest) get to visit, and lean out over the raised deck’s railings and soak in the vista.

Monks...by priory appointment

Glengarriff has been busy already this summer at the upper end of the price scale. First came a contemporary 1,950 sq ft home 200m along the shoreline with a €1.1m asking price, which came under early offer in excess of that.

It was quickly followed in July by the 3,600 sq ft The Courtyard, with a €1.65m AMV: it has since been reduced to €1.35m and is getting a bump up in interest as a result, according to agent Roseanne De Vere Hunt who now will be busily back on the road to Glengarriff (no big hardship?!) with Monks Priory’s arrival.

It’s distinguished by a fanlight over the red front door in its symmetrical facade, with soft dash exterior render, and sliding sash windows throughout, and the same arch theme is taken from the fanlight to an internal arch in the hall, with a library and a drawing room to the side of the main central hall.

Views run through the house and dining room, and onto to a sunroom, best positioned for the views to the harbour through the grounds’ mature trees, and other rooms at ground include a study, kitchen, and utility.

Conservatory

Features include top-quality fireplaces, period in style and detail, coved ceilings, ornate centre roses and bookcases with gilt and decorative finishes and outlines, as well as a curving hardwood handrail on the elegant stairs, with arched window on the return.

The quality of workmanship is high, while the property’s best viewing point is the enormous decked and railed sun terrace with its south and west aspect.

Yum. Waterfrontage....

VERDICT: Property hunters with cash in hand have been spoiled with very different — but all high-end — Glengarriff listings these recent few months. The B3-rated Monks Priory is a very convincing take on the Georgian country house template, in a fantastic setting on a gentle stretch of the Wild Atlantic Way.