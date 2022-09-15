Three in a row €1m+houses in stunning Glengarriff - and this one is just shy of €2m

|
Glengarriff, West Cork
|
€1.95 million
|
Size
|
325 sq m (3,500 sq ft) plus 1,000 sq ft guest cottage
|
Bedrooms
|
4 + 2
|
Bathrooms
|
6 + 2
|
BER
|
B3
We’re talking not just Glengarriff, but waterside in the world-renowned beauty spot, on a wooded 1.3-acre site right by the N71 entry point to the splendours of the sheltering harbour.
The Georgian-styled and carefully crafted square build, with period-era detailing inside and out (but with an excellent B3 BER due to its relatively recent construction c. 2006), not only has showstopping views from its raised 2,000 sq ft deck overlooking Glengarriff harbour, but it also looks out over the waters and moored yachts to Garinish Island— one of the wonders of the Wild Atlantic Way with its Italian airs, graces, and exotic Gulf Stream gardens.
It’s a beauty, in a beauty spot, simple as that, and it’s reflected in the guide price, which covers a 3,500 sq ft private home with period-look quality interiors and decor, with four en suite bedrooms, and an attic with a further 1,000 sq ft.
Glengarriff has been busy already this summer at the upper end of the price scale. First came a contemporary 1,950 sq ft home 200m along the shoreline with a €1.1m asking price, which came under early offer in excess of that.
It’s distinguished by a fanlight over the red front door in its symmetrical facade, with soft dash exterior render, and sliding sash windows throughout, and the same arch theme is taken from the fanlight to an internal arch in the hall, with a library and a drawing room to the side of the main central hall.
Features include top-quality fireplaces, period in style and detail, coved ceilings, ornate centre roses and bookcases with gilt and decorative finishes and outlines, as well as a curving hardwood handrail on the elegant stairs, with arched window on the return.
The quality of workmanship is high, while the property’s best viewing point is the enormous decked and railed sun terrace with its south and west aspect.