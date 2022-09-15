City to country: Compare apples and oranges at Orchard Cottage, and down country

The attractions of Eskraha Farm on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula in West Cork seem to be best appreciated by Americans and continental buyers.

A renovated farmhouse with views of the Atlantic Ocean, the Beara Peninsula and wild rugged countryside, it is too remote for most Irish buyers but continentals love it, observes Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill.

She’s already shown it to some Belgians and continentals and has viewings booked with Dutch, German and American buyers.

The one Irish viewer so far didn’t like the seclusion but for continentals this, as well as the scenery, is a huge attraction, says Ms Hanafin who is guiding the property and its 18 acre site at €495,000.

It was in fact an American couple who rescued and renovated the farmhouse 20 years ago, employing an architect to design kitchen and dining room extensions.

Upgraded with double glazing and oil fired heating, it was subsequently bought by the current owners who are Dutch. Offering 1,100sq ft of accommodation, it has modern comforts as well as traditional style timber panelled ceilings and a stone fireplace. Those modern comforts include an office space for remote working.

Most of the 18 acres have been allowed to grow wild but near the house there are gardens with hydrangea and fuchsia bushes.

Sheltered at the base of a rugged hill, and accessed by a long boreen Eskraha farm is 7km from Kilcrohane.

VERDICT: For a buyer who appreciates the Wild Atlantic Way.

Tramore, Co Waterford €350,000 Size 76 sq m (822 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER E1

Cute and coastal, The Cottage at Westtown in Tramore looks like an idyllic spot to spend holidays or enjoy retirement, so it’s no surprise to learn that the family who own it now have used it for both purposes.

Bought in the 1980s as a single storey shell, the 1940s cottage was renovated and equipped to serve as a family summer home until the 1990s, at which point it was turned into a retirement pad.

Upgrades along the way involved an attic conversion, a sun room, a shower room, teak double glazing and oil fired heating. The most recent addition was the construction of a pretty little summer house so that the owners could enjoy the garden and the sea views.

“This is a charming old world cottage located close to Metal Man headland just 4 km from Tramore,’’ says auctioneer Michael Griffin, seeking offers of €350,000 for the two-bed property.

There’s 822 sq ft of living space in The Cottage, including a sunroom, a shower room, two bedrooms and a compact kitchen which has a staircase as well as fitted units. It also includes a converted attic used for reading and for watching TV.

The cottage is on a quarter of an acre and has well-tended gardens with rose bushes, gravel patios and stone paths.

Local amenities, likely to appeal to both retirees and holiday makers, include a golf course, swimming coves and Tramore’s long sandy beach.

VERDICT: A pretty cottage by the sea

Blackrock, Co Dublin €395,000 Size 39 sq m (420 sq ft) Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms 1 BER Pending

Even without the two hanging baskets spilling out colourful blooms at the front, No 11 Orchard Lane, Blackrock in Dublin would be cute. And with them, the tiny one-bed mid terrace cottage looks eye-catchingly pretty.

Offering just 420 sq ft of living, the period property has been carefully decorated both inside and out. A small yard at the rear has been turned into an attractive patio garden with timber panelling and a built in corner seat and, most recently, the bathroom, neatly finished in grey metro tiles, has been upgraded.

Listed with a guide of €395,000, No 11 is on the market with Ian Chandler of Lisney Sotheby’s who says that, tastefully renovated and charming, this is type of property that can be hard to find in a location that’s very sought after.

Inside the front door there’s a kitchen / living room with a vaulted ceiling and Velux windows, which at one side has a living area with a cast iron fireplace, and at the other, a selection of modern grey kitchen units.

Beyond this, there’s a bathroom and a bedroom which has Sliderobes and a door to the south facing courtyard garden Situated in a cul de sac between Newtown Park Avenue and Carysfort Avenue, the cottage is around the corner from Dunnes Stores, less than 2km from Blackrock village and Dart station and from Stillorgan town centre.

No 11 Orchard Lane has sold three times since 2010 – most recently for €295,000 in October 2020

VERDICT: Mighty pretty.

Kilbraney, Co Wexford €325,000 Size 107 sq m (1,151 sq ft) Bedrooms 2/3 Bathrooms 2 BER D1

The efforts of more than one owner have gone into making Linden Lodge at Killbraney in Wexford into a picture perfect property with 16 solar panels.

“The late 19th century cut-stone cottage has already been masterfully refurbished when the current owner bought in 2018. They are the ones who landscaped the site, planted lavender and created a French style garden. They also renovated an outbuilding and put 16 solar panels on its roof,’’ reveals Sonia Pallas of Sherry FitzGerald Radford.

Pretty on the inside as well as the outside, the cottage has two reception rooms, a guest WC, a utility space and a kitchen with stylish grey units.

Upstairs there’s a bathroom and three bedrooms including one used as a dressing room.

During renovation the cottage has been fitted with triple glazing, oil fired heating and an electric car charging point. The solar panels provide 4,300 kw of electric per annum.

The 0.7 acre of grounds has been beautifully laid out and has masses of lavender, picket fencing, neat box hedging, a glasshouse and lawns.

Located 12 km from New Ross, Linden Lodge is 36 km from Waterford city.

“It’s cute as a button and will appeal both to downsizers and to buyers looking for a second home,’’ says Ms Pallas, quoting a guide of €325,000, and noting that both the cottage and its outbuildings have fibreoptic broadband.

VERDICT: All that’s left for a new owner to do is to turn the outbuildings into an office or living space.