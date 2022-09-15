City to country: Compare apples and oranges at Orchard Cottage, and down country

|
Kilcrohane, West Cork
€495,000
Size
101 sq m (1,100 sq ft)
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
BER
D2
Tramore, Co Waterford
€350,000
Size
76 sq m (822 sq ft)
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
1
BER
E1
Cute and coastal, The Cottage at Westtown in Tramore looks like an idyllic spot to spend holidays or enjoy retirement, so it’s no surprise to learn that the family who own it now have used it for both purposes.
Blackrock, Co Dublin
€395,000
Size
39 sq m (420 sq ft)
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
1
BER
Pending
Even without the two hanging baskets spilling out colourful blooms at the front, No 11 Orchard Lane, Blackrock in Dublin would be cute. And with them, the tiny one-bed mid terrace cottage looks eye-catchingly pretty.
Kilbraney, Co Wexford
€325,000
Size
107 sq m (1,151 sq ft)
Bedrooms
2/3
Bathrooms
2
BER
D1
The efforts of more than one owner have gone into making Linden Lodge at Killbraney in Wexford into a picture perfect property with 16 solar panels.