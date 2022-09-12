Starter homes across Cork for under €300,000

This four-bed mid terrace house at 11 Cois Abhainn at Curra in Riverstick has been stylishly decorated by an architect owner who clearly has a preference for the colour blue.

“It’s spacious, with 1,265 sq ft of accommodation, and beautifully presented,’’ says Michaella Buckley of O’Mahony Walsh, adding that the architect owner says that being good at fitting big things into small spaces is an important skill when it comes to decorating.

On the market with a guide of €295,000, the three-storey house was built in 2017 and has a high B2 BER rating.

“The owner bought it new and in the last two years has landscaped the tiered garden at the rear, reveals Ms Buckley.

11 Cois Abhainn, Curra, Riverstick, Cork

The front living room has a blue and grey colour scheme with alcove shelving and an insert stove while the kitchen at rear has grey floor tiles, cream units and blue green walls.

Under the stairs there’s a guest WC, while the first floor has two bedrooms sharing a bathroom – one bedroom has an attractive blue and yellow colour scheme and the other is used as an office.

The top floor has two more bedrooms – one with an en suite and blue-green walls and the other, a smaller room, used as a nursery.

Located in a cul de sac in Riverstick, the property is 10 km from Kinsale and 18 km from Cork city centre.

VERDICT: A first-time buyer could be happy to find a spacious architect decorated home in this price range.

Douglas, Cork City €250,000 Size 63 sq m (681sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER D1

First-time buyers will like 80 Lios Na Greine on the South Douglas Road because it’s an attractively decorated three-bed apartment in a sought-after location with an affordable €250,000 guide price.

Investors can also be expected to show an interest in the ground floor apartment because it’s been owner occupied so a rent cap doesn’t apply.

Situated in a gated development built in the late 1990s, the property has 681 sq ft of living space and is listed with Gretchen Kelleher of Barry’s Auctioneers who describes it as being in turnkey condition.

A porch at the front of the apartment opens into a tastefully decorated living/dining room with a fireplace and a grey and white colour scheme. Beside this, there’s a neat kitchenette with white modern units. There’s also a shower room which has recently been upgraded with grey and white patterned tiles.

The largest bedroom at the rear has blue fitted units and double doors opening onto a narrow communal green area at the rear. The smallest of the three bedrooms has become a home office.

“The location on the southside of Cork city, within easy reach of Douglas village, is ideal. It’s just a few minutes’ drive to the South Link Road, “ says Ms Kelleher, noting that there are a wide variety of amenities including primary and secondary schools, shops and sports clubs within walking distance.

The apartment attracted a bid of the €250,000 guide on its first day of viewings.

VERDICT: Would do nicely for a young couple.

Grattan Hill, Cork €235,000 Size 70 sq m (754 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER E2

Tucked away in a small terrace below Grattan Hill, No 1 Riverview Terrace is a two-bed, end-of-terrace property with views of the river and Cork city.

Guided at €235,000, Sherry FitzGerald say an upgrade and modernisation would make it a lovely home.

The 1890s built house has two bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs and a kitchen/dining room, and a sitting room upstairs. It is accessed by steps leading down from Grattan Hill.

VERDICT: Affordable and within a 15-minute walk of MacCurtain St and the Victorian Quarter.

Blarney Road, Cork city €270,000 Size 97 sq m (1,050 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER C3

Apple employees looking for a home in the Hollyhill area might want to take a look at 1 Hillcrest Close on the Blarney Road, located just a ten minute walk from the Apple HQ.

Guiding at €270,000 it’s an upgraded 1980s built three-bed semi-d which Megan Forde of Sherry FitzGerald describes as stylish and modern.

Accommodation includes a living room with a fireplace and a stove, a kitchen/diner with fitted units and a guest WC.

On the upper floor there is a bathroom and three bedrooms including one used as a home office Located on a corner site it has gardens at front and rear.

VERDICT: Well maintained and affordable.