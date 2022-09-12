Starter homes across Cork for under €300,000

|
Riverstick, Co Cork
|
€295,000
|
Size
|
118 sq m (1,265 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
B2
|
Douglas, Cork City
|
€250,000
|
Size
|
63 sq m (681sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
D1
First-time buyers will like 80 Lios Na Greine on the South Douglas Road because it’s an attractively decorated three-bed apartment in a sought-after location with an affordable €250,000 guide price.
|
Grattan Hill, Cork
|
€235,000
|
Size
|
70 sq m (754 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
E2
Affordable and within a 15-minute walk of MacCurtain St and the Victorian Quarter.
|
Blarney Road, Cork city
|
€270,000
|
Size
|
97 sq m (1,050 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
C3