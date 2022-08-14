A glorious garden is one of the attractions at €450,000 extended Ballinlough home

HOMES in Pic-du-Jer Park in Ballinlough are typically three-bed semis, which gives No 27 a bit of an edge. It’s a twice-extended four-bed, with the first addition made about 15 years ago.

27 Pic du Jer

The family that lived there extended out the back, adding a dining room that has the some of the features of a sunroom - a vaulted ceiling and floor-to-ceiling glazing along its rear wall.

It has a velux too and extends into a very private rear garden, that has two patio areas, and a fine selection of hedging and shrubs. The overall effect is of a pretty, green oasis in the middle of a city estate.

The second extension was done about five years ago when the garage was converted into a fourth bedroom. There’s still plenty of living accommodation, with walls removed to create a nice flow from the living room, to the light-filled dining room, which can also be accessed from the kitchen.

There’s a utility area off the kitchen and there’s a guest WC too.

Kitchen

Overhead are three bedrooms and a bathroom and overhead again, an attic space suitable for use as a home office or teen den.

Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald is selling, with a guide of €450,000 for the 147 sq m No 27.

“It’s a great family home and the location gets no better,” he says.

VERDICT: Strong interest likely given terrific garden, tasteful extension and great location.