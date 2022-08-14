A glorious garden is one of the attractions at €450,000 extended Ballinlough home

A converted garage added a fourth bedroom
A glorious garden is one of the attractions at €450,000 extended Ballinlough home

Rear garden at 27 Pic du Jer

Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 12:00
Catherine Shanahan

Ballinlough, Cork 

€450,000

Size

147 sq m (1582 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

C3

HOMES in Pic-du-Jer Park in Ballinlough are typically three-bed semis, which gives No 27 a bit of an edge. It’s a twice-extended four-bed, with the first addition made about 15 years ago.

27 Pic du Jer
27 Pic du Jer

 The family that lived there extended out the back, adding a dining room that has the some of the features of a sunroom - a vaulted ceiling and floor-to-ceiling glazing along its rear wall. 

It has a velux too and extends into a very private rear garden, that has two patio areas, and a fine selection of hedging and shrubs. The overall effect is of a pretty, green oasis in the middle of a city estate.

The second extension was done about five years ago when the garage was converted into a fourth bedroom. There’s still plenty of living accommodation, with walls removed to create a nice flow from the living room, to the light-filled dining room, which can also be accessed from the kitchen.

 There’s a utility area off the kitchen and there’s a guest WC too.

Kitchen
Kitchen

Overhead are three bedrooms and a bathroom and overhead again, an attic space suitable for use as a home office or teen den.

Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald is selling, with a guide of €450,000 for the 147 sq m No 27.

“It’s a great family home and the location gets no better,” he says.

VERDICT: Strong interest likely given terrific garden, tasteful extension and great location.

More in this section

Starter Homes: Panoramic views from Cobh for €260,000 Starter Homes: Panoramic views from Cobh for €260,000
Architect-designed €745,000 Farran House is all about space and views Architect-designed €745,000 Farran House is all about space and views
Housing needs huge output but, worryingly, house commencements have dipped Housing needs huge output but, worryingly, house commencements have dipped
A glorious garden is one of the attractions at €450,000 extended Ballinlough home

City to country: Spend €650,000 for two beds in Dublin's Synge St or four beds in Waterford's Faithlegg

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices