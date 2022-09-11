Lots of appeal for a young professional at €225,000 Jacob's Island apartment

JACOB’S Island, with its handy access to the nearby Blackrock-Passage Greenway, is the kind of location that might appeal to young professionals who relish the prospect of being able to cycle to work in the city, while at the same time enjoying a more laid-back, waterside environment in their downtime.

The Kingfisher, Jacob's Island

That’s the kind of lifestyle on offer at 611, The Kingfisher, an impressive 52 sq m one-bed first floor apartment at Jacob’s Island, with expansive views out over Lough Mahon.

In a gated complex just across a bridge from nearby Mahon Point Shopping Centre, it’s also close to a number of major employers at Citygate such as Dell, EMC, Qualcomm and the Mater Private hospital.

On the market for €225,000, selling agent, Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald, says it could go to an investor or a young professional, with the latter category strong in the market.

An investor could look at rental income of about €1,200 a month. The management fee is €1,400 pa, if paid in full by March.

No 611 was owner-occupied but has been rented for the past five or six years. It’s in tip-top condition, with bright, crisp interiors, open plan living/dining and a generous south-facing balcony with waterfront views.

Open plan living

Location wise, access to the South Ring Road network is instant and Little Island is a few minutes drive. A public bus service to the city operates every half hour most days.

VERDICT: A well-located, quality apartment that would make a great starter home, pied à terre or investment.