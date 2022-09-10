Estuarine views from €425,000 extended Longshore Drive

There are two very different vistas on offer from out front and out back of this attractively presented property in Longshore Drive.

To the fore is expansive Lough Mahon, skirted by a fine walkway/cycletrack, the Blackrock-Passage Greenway, which runs cityward to Blackrock Castle and in the other direction towards Rochestown.

To the rear, a southwest-facing garden is shielded by a lovely array of trees, so it’s possible to sit out without being overlooked on a well-positioned patio.

Lounge extension

The house, No 68, built in 2005 by McCarthy Developments, has been in the ownership of the same family since then and they have maintained it beautifully, but also added to it, extending out into the back garden in 2011 to create a lounge area.

Natural light is at a premium here thanks to an apex window on the garden-side wall, glazed double doors to the patio, and two veluxes. It’s essentially a lounge-cum-sunroom.

Connectivity between rooms is good via open archways and double doors (kitchen, dining room, and lounge). There’s a living room too, to the front of the property.

Kitchen

Living room

Solid walnut timber flooring is a theme and kitchen units, imported from Italy, are walnut too. The hallway makes its own statement, laid with striking, hand-cut church tiles.

At four, the bedroom count is good, with one ensuite.

All are upstairs, along with the main bathroom, while downstairs has a guest WC and also a utility room.

Selling agent Jeremy Murphy is guiding the 141 sq m property, at the tip of Cork’s Mahon Peninsula, at €425,000 and he says it’s “ideal for family, close to all essential amenities” such as Mahon Point Shopping Centre, the South Ring Road network, the city centre, and Blackrock, not to mention the greenway and “the ability to go straight to Páirc Uí Chaoimh without using any public roads”.

He describes No 68 as “a cracker, a generously proportioned home, with some lovely features... looking down over the water.” VERDICT: A turnkey residence that will appeal to families looking to trade up to a four-bedroom home.

