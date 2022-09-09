€515,000 Padua cuts a dash in Douglas at Browningstown Park 

HOUSE prices in Browningstown Park have been moving in one direction only, and, in line with the national trend, it’s the vendors who are benefiting.

Just two months ago, a new post-2010 price record (the year the Property Price Register started) for the estate was set when No 15, Corbally, a three-bed 100 sq m semi, sold for €555,000, €60,000 over the asking. In the same month, No 25, Kylemore, sold for €483,000, more than €70,000 above the asking.

Corbally makes a previous appearance in the Property Price Register in 2015, when it sold for €340,000. Photographs from 2015 compared to recent images show the property underwent a substantial facelift in between sales. It also benefited from considerable internal investment, and while it wasn't extended, a new kitchen and new bathrooms were fitted, a new heating system installed, internal walls insulated and the property was re-wired. The upgrades and the shortage of supply driving up market prices are reflected in the price hike between 2015 and 2022 (€340,000 v €495,000 asking price).

The new-look Corbally isn’t a wildly different property to the one that features here today, No 13 Browningstown Park East, although decoratively (and subjectively) the latter cuts more of a dash.

Padua, which is what No 13 is called, is also a slightly bigger property (105 sq m). Both are un-extended and are on similar corner sites, which is generally the plum spot to have in any housing estate, as the gardens tend to fan out more than the neighbours’.

Padua, which dates to the 1930s, and has the original windows native to Browningstown Park, with their attractive, small rectangular panes, has been in the same family for the bones of 30 years with different family members living there over the years. It’s been very carefully minded and refreshed at intervals, including painting inside and out. Care has also been taken to retain some lovely original features, including Victorian tiling in the kitchen.

The Victorian tiling theme is picked up elsewhere too, in the form of an eye-catching front doorstep, and again in both bathrooms, where a plentiful selection of plants adds a touch of the tropics.

The vendor is a big fan of house plants and believes “there is a place in every room for an indoor plant, and the bathrooms in Padua are no exception”.

She’s also a fan of mixing eras, retaining the original oak flooring in the hallway, while adding contemporary shades of Farran & Ball, off-white and taupe, in the bright, front-of-property sitting room, where there’s a blend of antique and modern furnishings.

It’s designed so that the room “is cool in summer and cosy in winter”, she says.

The kitchen is “in neo-country style” with some nice colour combinations and open shelving, painted in shades of Farrow & Ball sage green.

The look, the owner says, is “urban boho”, arty and comfortable.

One of the more unusual features of No 13, a semi-d, is the downstairs bedroom. A previous occupant converted a downstairs reception room into a bedroom and installed an ensuite.

Downstairs bedroom with ensuite

This element could prove very attractive to an older buyer, looking to trade down from a big out-of-town house to something more manageable in a well-served suburban heartland. Equally a newer owner might reinstate it to a family room or use it as a playroom or a more formal dining room.

Upstairs bedroom

A new owner might also look at extending the property, subject to planning. With a front, side and rear garden, Padua isn’t short of options.

Anyone looking for inspiration need only stroll the warren of parks in the neighbourhood to see what others have done. Of course new owners may leave the house as is, depending on a) finances b) requirements. It’s a perfectly lovely home without making any changes.

The garden is professionally landscaped, behind mature hedging and spread out enough to catch sunlight throughout the day. Agapanthus, hebes and roses line the front pedestrian entrance and there’s a separate vehicle entrance, leading to a detached garage (home office possibilities? home gym?) towards the rear.

The guide price for Padua, where location is everything – near schools, Douglas village and plenty of recreational amenities such as golf and tennis clubs and a public swimming pool – is €515,000.

The agent is Kevin Barry of Barry Auctioneers, who also sold nearby Kylemore. He says Padua is “a fine house, in a great location”, ideal for a family, with plenty of junior schools close by (St Anthony’s BNS, Gaelscoil na Dúglaise (mixed), Eglantine (girls) and Our Lady of Lourdes (girls), as well as a range of secondary schools (Regina Mundi, Douglas Community, Christ the King, Ashton) and sports facilities.

“It’s a sought-after, mature area, near Hettyfield, and will appeal to a range of buyers, including families trading up and people downsizing and I would expect to see a few first time buyers as well,” he says.

VERDICT: Padua is also the name of the Italian city that was the birthplace of St Anthony. As he's the go-to guy for finding things, it might be worthwhile to throw a few bob his way, if it's a home you are hunting for. Houses in this neck of the woods tend to be snapped up. Don’t be surprised if Padua follows its neighbours in going well above the guide price.