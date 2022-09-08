Good to go in super-smart rebuild on Cork's Gardiners Hill for €390k

|
Gardiners Hill, St Luke's, Cork City
|
€390,000
|
Size
|
101 sq m (1,070 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
C1
It’s clearly good to go for another century or more yet, on the available evidence; it’s ageing beautifully, if ageing at all.
The late Victorian No 3 St Joseph’s Villas is up at the top of Gardiners Hill, above St Luke’s Cross and near Dillons Cross, with a national school a skip away, and a cool shop, McSweenys, doing cafe service and artisan breads just across the road.
No 3’s one of a number in the attractive terrace to have been overhauled in the past decade or so, but the quality of the work and attention to detail, in this case, is definitely at the upper end of the scale.
Comfortable, contemporary yet cute, No 3 tips the scales still at just under 1,100 sq ft. But, every foot has been made to count, and by sticking to two first-floor bedrooms, and a front ‘timepiece’ reception with original features and parquet floor, and then going bigger behind, the architects got a lot in.
Her vendors bought in 2018, when it came for sale with a €350,000 AMV and the Price Register shows they had to bid higher, to €365,000, to secure it. Might it breach €400k now, for a two-bed? They don’t come much more stylish.
There’s gas heating, a C1 BER, replacement sliding sash windows in front with restored shutters, and, in contrast a back wall of glass in the opened out kitchen/diner, with a glazed, single door out to a limestone-paved patio, lawn, sleek storage room with double hardwood doors, and side boundary walls are sheeted in strips of horizontal timber laths.
There’s also a book display section at the landing/top of the stairs, and original hall tiles, red and black below, with a black-painted original wood stairs connecting.
VERDICT: If you missed it last time around in 2018, here’s another chance to go to town by St Luke’s.