City to country: A range of residences across the country for €650,000 or less

|
Synge Street, Dublin 8
|
€650,000
|
Size
|
93 sq m (990 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
E2
Centrally located within a 10 minute walk from St Stephen’s Green, No 67 Synge Street in Portobello is larger than you would expect and not as old as you think it might be.
Part of a small terrace of five Victorian style redbrick properties built in the 1990s, it has a basement, a stepped front entrance with a moulded door surround, window shutters and ceiling cornicing From the front, only the triangular shape of the top floor dormer window hints at modernity.
At the entrance level of the three storey, close to 1,000 sq ft property, there is a timber floored living room with a fireplace, ceiling cornicing and a shuttered sash window. A set of steps leads down to the basement level which has a tiled kitchen with modern grey units, a bathroom and two bedrooms.
A second set of steps in the living room leads up to an en suite bedroom on the top floor. On the stairs return, which the Victorians often used for bathrooms, the builders of this development found space for a small home office with patio doors opening onto a terrace.
The E2 BER rating needs attention but an energy upgrade will certainly be less difficult than that required by a 120-year old Victorian house.
Guiding the three bed property at €650,000, Barry Ensor of Sherry FitzGerald Rathmines says it’s a cleverly designed, well-appointed property in a hugely popular location close to a multitude of amenities.
An attractive, centrally located, relatively modern Victorian style home.
|
Faithlegg, Co Waterford
|
€650,000
|
Size
|
176 sq m (1,900 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
C3
Transforming this property at Carrigatogher in North Tipperary from a traditional working farmhouse into a spacious five bed home took effort, two extensions, several conversions and no small amount of ingenuity.
|
Clonbur, Co Galway
|
€525,000
|
Size
|
221 sq m (2,380 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B3
You could guess from its name that Drifting Leaf near Clonbur village in Galway isn’t an ordinary property — and you wouldn’t be wrong.
Built in 2005, Drifting Leaf has an open-plan layout which includes a generous-sized kitchen/diner with shaker-style Alderwood units. The four bedrooms include two on the ground floor, currently in use as a sitting room and an office.