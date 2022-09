Starter Homes: Panoramic views from Cobh for €260,000

Set on a hilly slope in Cobh, No 7 Albert Terrace doesn’t have a garden or parking but it does have panoramic views across Cork Harbour.

“You can see right out to Spike Island and Haulbowline,” says Liz Hannon of English Auctioneers & Valuers, who have listed the renovated three-bed mid-terrace Victorian property with a guide of €260,000.

7 Albert Terrace Cobh

Since buying it in 2017, the current owners have done much with it, including using lime plaster on the exterior which is painted a dusky shade of pink.

“They fitted double-glazed windows, replaced the front roof, and upgraded the ground-floor bathroom to a wet room,” says Ms Hannon, noting that the work also involved a new front door and flooring as well as redecoration.

There’s approximately 1,100 sq ft of accommodation which at ground level includes a living room with a stove, wood storage, and a tilt-and-turn window with water views.

To the rear, there’s a kitchen with modern cream units and also a wet room.

The front bedroom on the first floor has an en suite WC and overlooks the harbour through two tilt-and-turn windows. There’s a second bedroom at the rear and a third on the top floor which has a dormer window and an en suite bathroom.

Albert Terrace is a cul de sac of 11 houses within a 10-minute walk from Cobh town centre.

VERDICT: Has more space and more bathrooms than an average terrace house — and much better views.

Cobh, Co Cork €290,000 Size 103 sq m (1,100 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

A well-taken care of modern three-bed semi with a B3 BER rating and a guide of €290,000, No 40 Chandlers Way, Rushbrooke Links, in Cobh would do nicely for a young couple starting off.

“The owners who bought it new in 2005 has kept it in immaculate condition,’’ reveals Judy O’Brien of ERA Downey McCarthy, explaining that they are now upgrading to another new house at Richmond Rise in Glanmire.

Situated in a cul de sac in Rushbrooke Links, this property has around 1,100 sq ft of living space. At the front there’s a carpeted living room with ceiling coving and a fireplace and the rear, a tiled kitchen diner with shaker style units. Under the stairs the property also has a guest WC.

Upstairs accommodation includes a bathroom and three bedrooms – including a double room at the front with an en suite and Sliderobes and a single room, also at the front, which is used as an office.

Located approximately 3.5 km from Cobh town centre, the house is 3 km from the train station and 1.5km from the Ferry crossing at Carrigaloe.

Located within 16 km of the Dunkettle Interchange, it could be considered as an option by a buyer looking to commute to the city centre.

“It’s just a 25-minute drive to the city centre or 20 minutes via rail,’’ says Ms O’Brien, noting that taking the Cross River Ferry to Glenbrook is another option. The most recent sale in Chandlers Way was that of No 26, a three-bed semi which went for €275,000 in January this year.

VERDICT: More affordable than an equivalent three-bed semi in the city

Castlelake, Carrigtwohill €250,000 Size 121 sq m Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER C1

Viewers of 22 Hazelcourt, Castlelake Carrigtwohill will be surprised by the amount of space on offer at the mid-terrace property and by the size of its large wrap-around back garden.

Listed with Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties, it’s a 2006-built four-bed corner house located walking distance of local schools, amenities and Carrigtwohill Industrial Estate.

Offering over 1,300 sq ft of living space, it has a kitchen/diner, a guest WC and a sitting room as well as a bathroom and four bedrooms including one en suite.

VERDICT: For its €250,000 guide, it offers a lot of space and a lot of garden.

Magazine Road, Cork city €295,000 Size 96 sq m ( 1,033 sq ft) Bedrooms 3/ 4 Bathrooms BER D2

Investors and possibly first-time buyers are expected to show an interest in 17 Westbourne Park on Magazine Road in Cork city.

A 1970s-built three-bed semi which has been used as a rental, it’s located within easy reach of both UCC and CUH. Seeking offers of €295,000, Karl O’Reilly of Savills says it’s well maintained, has 1,033 sq ft of living space and includes a ground floor living room which could be used as a fourth bedroom.

VERDICT: UCC’s proximity makes it appealing.