Privacy and history without breaking the bank in Passage West for €325,000

You would never guess by looking at Fuchsia Cottage that it dates to the early 1900s. That’s because the original structure was extensively renovated, and also extended, about a century later. What you see today is a smartly presented dormer bungalow with a tastefully done sunroom added.

Cute and compact, it should appeal to first-time buyers on account of the price (€325,000), but it is also a likely box-ticker for a mature couple who no longer want the exertion of maintaining a garden and who want an option for a downstairs bedroom.

Because Fuchsia Cottage has both a sunroom and a living room, selling agent Stephen Clarke of REA O’Donoghue & Clarke, says the option is there to use the living room as a bedroom. There’s a downstairs bathroom too.

Mr Clarke says the 110 sq m bungalow is “a walk-in”. The sunroom has a large apex window and is open to the kitchen diner.

Location-wise, it’s up a narrow, private road, with just a handful of other houses, and “within a kick of the ball” of Passage West GAA Club, Mr Clarke says.

The site is elevated and there is parking out front and back.

VERDICT: Those looking for a detached home, and the privacy it offers, might find what they are looking for in Fuchsia Cottage, without breaking the bank