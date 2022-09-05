Near Cork harbour but no water views from this Glenbrook home for €750,000

CALLED after myrtle trees on its grounds and backing into a farm field above Glenbrook and Cork harbour is Myrtle Peak, a grand big solid home now 20 years old, too big for its family owners who built it, filled it, and are now preparing to trade down.

Part stone-faced on its front facade, the 3,750 sq ft detached four-bed, three en suite home on a site of c one-third of an acre is listed with agent Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald, who guides it at €750,000.

Another family will have space aplenty here, at the C2-rated Myrtle Peak, which has access off two of its bay-windowed bedrooms to a central balcony, while the master bedroom on the left has access to a side balcony on top of a sunroom.

At ground, there are three reception rooms, each at a corner, and the kitchen’s at the fourth back corner, next to a sun room with sunny sandstone patio off, plus a utility, while there’s an entrance vestibule inside the front door with double doors to a tiled central hall.

There’s a long front drive in with lawn (the end of the lane is home to four detached homes, and Myrtle Peak’s next door neighbour seems even larger) and the back garden slopes upwards in a tiered layout with mature tree boundaries, where there’s a steel shed.

VERDICT: Near the harbour, but no water views, despite the balconies, the c 2002-built Myrtle Peak is in good overall condition, and just needs new owners put a fresh, individual decor stamp on it.