On the first day of viewings during the week, a dozen parties had booked in to see this two-storey home in Aghada, Co Cork.

No one should be surprised by the interest, given the splendid

location and relatively attractive price. No one should be surprised either to find that much of that interest is from first-time buyers, many of them priced out of city housing markets.

There is interest too among those who have tired of city living and fancy waking up to beautiful harbour views instead of the

adjoining wall of an estate home.

This offering at 7 Upper Range in Lower Aghada has a superb seat above the water and a small decking area out front from which to enjoy it.

“You are looking out at Cork Harbour, Cobh, East Ferry, Rostellan, Aghada Pier — it’s all there in the view,” says Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties who is selling the 1,000 sq ft home.

It’s the only detached property at the end of a cul-de-sac of terraced homes and, until recently, it had been a holiday home for a Cork city-based owner. It hasn’t been upgraded in a while, so a new kitchen and new flooring are on the cards for whoever buys, Mr Kennedy says. After that, it’s mainly painting and decorating.

The house has three upstairs bedrooms, two with stunning harbour views. The family bathroom is downstairs, along with a sitting room and open plan kitchen/diner. A back porch has a door to the rear, where the garden slopes upwards and faces south. It can be accessed via a side entrance too.

Mr Kennedy says that while the house — which dates to the late 1800s — is in need of refurbishment, it is nonetheless charming and “oozes potential”, either as an owner-occupied property (most houses in the terrace are owner-occupied) or as a holiday home.

The location is ideal, he adds, not just on account of the view, but because it’s within the pretty village of Lower Aghada and close to the People’s Path scenic walkway, which runs from Rostellan to Whitegate. There are sandy beaches aplenty nearby and the town of Midleton is a 10-minute drive away.

VERDICT: Cute property with expansive harbour views. Just the job for a first-time buyer with a thirst to make their mark.