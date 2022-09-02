Instead of moving, this €595,000 Frankfield home grew along with the family 

THE owners of Fuchsia didn’t follow the well-worn pattern of trading up and out of a three-bed to accommodate their growing brood. Instead they turned their three bed into a five bed and stayed in an area well-served by public transport, retail and schools, with plenty of greens to play on and neighbouring kids to play with.

They were fortunate that their home, at 49A in Frankfield’s Seven Oaks, was already detached (the majority are semi-ds), so the scope was there to extend laterally. They went up overhead too, in a sort of inverted L-shape, while managing a seamless blend with the original façade, so that the only real giveaway to the work done is when you compare it to its neighbours. It obviously looks bigger, but there’s nothing to say that it didn’t start out that way – unlike some modern extensions which stand out like a sore thumb.

Enlarging their home created two extra bedrooms overhead and increased the size of rooms downstairs, including significantly widening one of two reception rooms, as well as adding length to the kitchen and the utility.

Kitchen

Diner

They also added a sunroom to the rear, accessed off the dining room, which is open plan to the kitchen.

Sunroom

The sun room in turn has double doors to the rear patio.

All of that work was conducted around 2006/2007, a decade or so after they moved into the house, as its original owners, back in the 1990s, and it allowed them to stay put as their family grew, with the kids embedded in local schools and with a strong attachment to the neighbourhood.

More recently, key rooms were given a decorative upgrade. In 2019, the kitchen was overhauled, along with the bathrooms (there are five). A double fridge/freezer, an island unit and a stylish upright radiator are key kitchen features.

The owners did a lot with the outdoors too, with the help of a professional landscaper and the end result is an effectively laid-out rear garden with two patio areas, one off the sun room, and a second circular mini-patio in a sun spot towards the bottom of the lawn.

A feature raised flower bed runs along one wall and tall trees along the end wall ensure privacy. It’s all very low maintenance.

There’s lawn out front too and parking in the driveway. Fuchsia is in a cul-de-sac, so it’s within a quiet section of Seven Oaks.

The range of accommodation at Fuchsia creates options for the next owners – with five bedrooms, there’s plenty of scope for a home office. One of two reception rooms could be a playroom or a teen den, leaving plenty to choose from still – kitchen/dining room/sunroom. There’s a WC downstairs too and four more bathrooms upstairs, three of which are ensuite. The main bedroom also has a walk-in wardrobe.

Having done much to their 190 sq m home, the owners are moving on now with children largely reared, and their home is on the market with Jackie Cohalan of Cohalan Downing, with a guide price of €595,000.

She says it’s been transformed over the years “continuously upgraded, extended and improved... with good finishes throughout”.

Lounge

Its location is excellent too, she says, “in one of Frankfield’s most popular estates”, with a regular bus service to nearby Douglas village and also to Cork City. The South Link road network is also easily accessed.

Viewings are due to get underway next Thursday and Ms Cohalan says enquiries are strong.

“It’s exactly what you would expect, the trade-up market, people that know the area and want to upsize from a semi-d to a larger, detached home,” she says.

VERDICT: Anyone looking to trade out of a semi in Frankfield but wishing to stay in the area, in a larger, detached home, should take a look at Fuchsia. All the extending work is done. Ideal for a family.