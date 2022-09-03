Architect-designed €745,000 Farran House is all about space and views

AN Radharc is undoubtedly a quality home with a whole lot going for it: space, location and views.

When it last sold just under a decade ago the downstairs layout was a little different to what it is now. It also had a slightly less efficient energy rating, a C1, compared to the current B3. The biggest difference though is the price. In the housing market, even a year is a long time in price terms, but 10 years is like a couple of lifetimes. What sold for €463,000 in 2013 returns to market now with the substantially higher price tag of €745,000. That’s 61% dearer – but it’s what similar size properties in the Farran area are going for, according to selling agent Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald.

An Radharc, Currahally, Farran, is architect-designed (Cork-based James Leahy) and among its more eye-catching features are the external brickwork and the series of Apex windows, including an extra large Apex off the landing with a door in it that leads to a balcony over the main entrance. Needless to say, the countryside views from this vantage point are terrific.

Front patio

The front-of-house patio at the top of a long, sloping garden is a rival for the title of best views, and there’s plenty of space on this outdoor terrace for dining, barbequing and entertaining. There’s no shortage of indoor entertainment areas either. The family that bought An Radharc in 2013 rejigged some of the internal space so what was previously a study and a separate family room is now a large open plan kitchen diner (8.2m x5.4m).

It’s a stylish affair, centred around a large energy efficient electric Aga. Solid wood units are hand painted and work tops are granite and the island unit has a breakfast bar.

From this room, double doors open into a sunroom at the south-facing front of house, and double doors at the opposite side lead to a playroom/family room.

Sunroom

The old kitchen diner has been left intact too – it's essentially another fully fitted kitchen, with steps down to a utility.

Old kitchen

A new owner might find another use for that room – perhaps a house office or teen den?

So far, so much space – and there’s more – such as a downstairs lounge with solid wood flooring and a feature stone-built fireplace with wood burning stove.

Lounge

There’s a downstairs bathroom too, and another upstairs, as well as an ensuite in one of the five bedrooms.

All told, An Radharc extends to 314 sq m while the landscaped gardens stretch across half an acre.

A sweeping drive is entered through electric gates and there’s a garage too.

Ms Healy says it’s a “spectacular family home...in the tranquil setting of Currahally”, just 15 minutes from Ballincollig, and just another few minutes to reach Cork University Hospital or Munster Technological Institute or UCC.

The family selling up is relocating up the country to be closer to other family members and some of the interest in the property is coming from relocators looking to move back down South.

“We’ve had a few enquiries from first time buyers, but it’s primarily families looking to trade up,” Ms Healy says.

VERDICT: Quality family trade-up, with space and views at a premium.