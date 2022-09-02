Period grace gets playful under a stylist's eye at €585,000 Cobh home  

WHAT might seem like a casual mix of colours and patterns, of classic and modern, at No 5 Castleview Terrace in Rushbrook, is in fact a carefully curated look, cleverly put together by a woman with an eye for interior design.

The end result of Claire Carlos’ efforts is a delightfully eclectic home, with a relaxed style, all pulled together in a manner that is bright, warm and inviting.

Entrance hall

Sadly for Claire, she only got to enjoy the home she bought with her husband Marc in 2014 for a year-and-a-half, as his work commitments resulted in them all eventually moving overseas.

At the time they purchased No 5, they had been living in London for 10 years and were planning a return to Cobh, where both of them are from.

“We were interested in a Victorian property because that was what we had lived in in London and when we saw No 5 on the market, it ticked a lot of boxes,” Claire says.

5 Castleview, Cobh

It hadn’t been done up in decades, she says, which suited them perfectly.

“It was good news for us because it meant all of the original features were intact. We could see that the bones of the house were beautiful. Others may have been turned off by the volume of work it required, but we were not,” says Claire.

When they bought the 245 sq m 1850s property in June 2014 (Property Price Register shows a sale price of €220,000) the basement floor “was literally earth” Claire says.

There was no central heating but fortunately the move took place over the summer months “so it wasn’t an issue”.

Moreover, as the most used rooms are south-facing, with floor-to-ceiling windows, they bask in sunlight when the weather is good.

Sunlit dining room

Claire got stuck in, taking up carpets to expose original floorboards, which were sanded, sealed and white-washed “to get a Scandinavian look”.

Walls and ceiling were replastered on the first floor and the ceiling was insulated; original doors and shutters were stripped of paint and the shutters were repainted; original sash windows were taken out and the woodwork and weights refurbished by Michael Quirke of Conserve-A-Sash in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry, (he has worked on dozens of heritage projects including 250 windows at South Presentation Convent, on Douglas Street, in Cork City).

More recently, a bespoke front porch was installed to replace the original, retaining the original features.

There was further insulation work done in the lower ground floor, as well as plastering, and the floor was dug out and replaced with a new floor, including a damp-proof membrane.

A toilet and bathroom were knocked through on the ground floor to create an elegant bathroom with roll top bath.

Outside, guttering and downpipes were replaced.

For Claire, the fun part was in the decorating.

Eclectic kitchen

“When we lived in London, a big thing for me was the auctions that took place every Saturday. I used to buy stuff for our house in London. It was full of IKEA stuff initially, but I swapped it out for older pieces over time,” Claire says.

Some of those pieces ended up in No 5, as well as items purchased in Cork, such as the stunning mirror over the living room mantel, which she bought from Paul & Co Interiors, on Monahan Road.

“I used to work there and he had some beautiful pieces,” she says. While she worked at the interior design company, her main interest was in styling, she says, and her new home in Cobh gave her a chance to indulge her passion.

Dining room

Kitchen

A light green dresser in the dining room is a Tibetan piece that came from an auction house and is just one of many eye-catching items at No 5, not least the artwork, which includes paintings by Michael O’Donovan, a Cobh artist, who is her brother’s father-in-law.

A piano has pride of place in the living room - it belonged to the previous owner, a well-known organist, who also played piano regularly.

”Our neighbours mentioned that they always heard the sound of the piano through the walls, so it seemed a shame not to keep it. “When the owners offered to sell it to us, we took them up on it,” Claire says, adding that it’s quite old, and needs repair work now.

The ground and first floor of the house were painted and decorated from top to bottom and zoned oil-fired central heating installed (there were fireplaces, but no radiators), but the real back-breaking work took place in the basement, which is now substantially at a point where new owners can decide on a use for these rooms.

The basement floor is not visible from the road that leads to the front door of the house. From the front angle, No 5 looks like a two-storey home.

“We were told it was a little basement, but when we went downstairs, we realised it was a whole other floor,” Claire says. They replaced the stairs to the basement (accessed via the back hallway) with an open-tread staircase to let more light through, and they exposed original brickwork, including some lovely redbrick.

It’s a largely open-plan floor right now and a “blank canvas” for the next owner, as Claire and Marc decided not to proceed with their own plans for the basement in light of their decision to sell up.

Basement

It’s been mainly used as a home gym and for storage, although Claire initially envisioned moving the kitchen there, down from the ground floor, as some home owners on the terrace have done. (It’s not strictly a terrace, the houses are in pairs, or “couplets” as auctioneer Johanna Murphy puts it). “I had a vision for what I wanted to do and that included installing a basement kitchen with a range and putting in a bathroom at basement level too. In fact it’s been plumbed for a bathroom at basement level, but we never got around to it,” Claire says.

They never got around to it because after a year-and-a-half, they moved again, to spend more time together as a family.

“Marc [an electrical engineer] was back and forth to Belgium for work the whole time after we moved in to Castleview, coming home about every 10 days and we had a three-month-old, a little girl, Keeva, and he missed out on the first year of her life.

“So when his work transferred to the Netherlands, we said we would move there too for a year, go on a little adventure. But that year turned into five and we love Haarlem now [North Holland].

“We were going to come back when our son Cillian was due to start secondary school, but we couldn’t get him into the school that we wanted, so we are staying put. We can’t keep No 5 forever, and we feel the time is right to sell up,” Claire says.

While the house is beautifully turned out on two levels, some work remains to be done.

For instance, the only bathroom is on the ground floor. However, it shouldn’t be too difficult to install a bathroom upstairs as the plumbing is already in place.

What was meant to be an ensuite for the main bedroom became instead a walk-in wardrobe. That should be easily remedied, with the option of creating an ensuite, as originally planned, or a Jack and Jill bathroom.

Main bedroom

Kids' bedroom

Claire says the roof needs work too and the basement needs to be finished out. One option might be to create a self-contained apartment (rental income?) as there is already separate access via a side entrance, with steps down to an internal yard and two storage sheds. The side entrance also gives access to the rear garden (site is about 0.29 acres), which Ms Murphy says is “like a playpen”, as it’s surrounded on three sides by tall trees and hedging, and it’s a fine size for kids’ activities.

Moreover, if some of those tall trees were topped, it would create a better harbour view from the rear bedrooms, as the view is largely obscured at present.

Out front, a parking space was created with aggregate laid down.

Claire says whoever buys No 5 “will get a treasure, a wonderful family home in a great location” (there’s a right-of-way/short cut that brings you directly to Rushbrook train station which is just across the road).

Ms Murphy points out that its near Norwood primary school too .“The terrace has it’s own little community, a lovely coffee shop [Ellen’s Kitchen], a school, a train station, a church.

She says the house is “an easy house to live in, with fabulous décor” and while money will need to be put into it, a lot of the heavy-lifting is done.

“It’s an ideal house for the person who loves period properties, and ideal for a family. There’s plenty of scope to work from home too,” Ms Murphy says.

VERDICT: A lovely period property that will require some investment but with all the ingredients for a great family home.