Trading up and down across Cork 

When it comes to prime riverside city terraces, the competition is stiff between both sides of the river in Cork city. Take Myrtle Hill Terrace on Lower Glanmire Road, north of the Lee, where tall, elegant townhouses have splendid views across river to the Marina.

A comparable terrace on the northside, minus the occasional train roaring by, is Carlisle Terrace, on the lower rungs of Sunday’s Well.

It too has stunning views, upriver towards Wellington Bridge, and downriver towards Fitzgerald’s Park. Either could lay claim to being close to the epicentre of sport and play: Páirc Uí Chaoimh vs the Mardyke.

No 2 Carlisle Terrace is currently up for grabs and it’s a gorgeous, 120 sq m, period, three-storey townhouse, well-cared for and with the bonus of a private, elevated, south-facing terrace with patio to the rear.

Inside, the house is open plan on the ground floor, with a fine, bright kitchen/dining/lounge on the ground floor.

Heading upstairs, the main bathroom is on the return, with antique, cast-iron bath.

One of two bedrooms on the first floor has terrific views over the river and the main ensuite bedroom, on the second floor, is river-facing to.

Tirza Hourihane, Frank V Murphy auctioneers, is the agent, and the guide is €475,000.

VERDICT: City convenience in a highly desirable location.

Beaumont, Cork City €450,000 Size 115 sq m (1,238 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER D2

If you're hellbent on a home in Beaumont, there are two to choose from today.

This one is Lisheens, a semi-D at 50 Lower Beaumont Drive, the slightly smaller of the two (115 v 117 sq m), with one less bedroom and not quite as modern internally as Bracknell.

Lisheens is expected to attract first-time buyers and relocators.

The price differential is €25,000, with Lisheens, an executor sale, at the cheaper guide of €450,000. Both have smashing back gardens. Bracknell is the broader, more landscaped of the two.

Beaumont tends to attract back those who grew up there, as they have an appreciation of the location.

Lisheens doesn't need much done, says selling agent Stuart O'Grady of Sherry FitzGerald and he expects it to attract first-time buyers and relocators, when viewings get fully underway next week.

Beaumont tends to attract back those who grew up there, as they have an appreciation of the location and its many conveniences (close to Blackrock, Marina Park, the city to Passage West Greenway, schools, and sporting clubs).

Accommodation in Lisheens includes a family room, living room, kitchen diner, and three bedrooms.

A buyer of Lisheens might hope to extend down the road and there is scope - either to push out the back or go out at the side (knock detached garage?).

There's a south-facing garden room at the far end of the garden, more recently used for storage. Accommodation includes a family room, living room, kitchen diner, and three bedrooms.

VERDICT: Beaumont homes are never short of buyers.

Bracknell is slightly larger and more modern than Lisheens.

Beaumont, Cork €475,000 Size 116 sq m (1,250 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 1 BER C3

This Cork suburban family home, Bracknell, shares a name with a town in Berkshire in the UK.

But, might it have been called that because of a link to Irish dramatist Oscar Wilde, one of whose most famous and lampooned characters was Lady Bracknell, in The Importance of being Earnest?

Bracknell features a south/south-west aspected long back garden.

Quite possibly not, because as the well-sited Bracknell comes to market, estate agent Jeremy Murphy is upfront in revealing its age: it’s a neat 75 years old, dating to 1947, a revelation that seems to fly in the face of Lady’s Bracknell’s advice that ‘Indeed, no woman should ever be quite accurate about her age. It looks so calculating’.

Bracknell dates back to 1947.

Staying with calculations, Bracknell is a four-bed home, with 1,250 sq ft and a not-too-bad C3 energy rating after some upgrades (inc a stove) and an AMV of €475,000.

Yet, all of that pales into relative insignificance when assessing the location: it’s at 17, Dundanion Road, a relatively quiet stretch in the heart of suburban Beaumont, near the park, and Ballintemple, and Blackrock.

Bracknell has four bedrooms and one bathroom.

Add into the fray a south/south-west aspected long back garden and, by all calculations, agent Mr Murphy’s Bracknell will be a box ticker as a family home for decades.

It can be extended now or down the line: cannier home hunters will know the location will stand the test of time, if they can’t afford major building works on top of the purchase price.

VERDICT: Likely to get strong biding: might it go wilde?

Bishopstown, Cork €475,000 Size 148 sq m (1593 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER C2

With its crisp exterior and recently refreshed interior, bidding on No 33 The Rise in Bishopstown is expected to get off to a strong start this weekend.

That’s the prediction of selling agent Seán McCarthy, of ERA Downey McCarthy, who is seeing a mix of first times buyers, traders-up, and relocators booking in for viewings.

The property has a decent back garden and the potential to convert an attached garage.

All are either couples or families and as No 33, a semi-D, has a solid residential location, four bedrooms, a decent back garden and the potential to convert an attached garage (home office? playroom?), it fulfills the key criteria for a sound family home.

A bright home (freshly painted) No 33 is a good size — just under 1600 sq ft — and has some very nice features, such as original hardwood floors and a portal window (in the cloakroom) overlooking the front of the property.

The home was built in the 1960s and is ready to move into.

Living space includes a living room and dining room, interconnected via double doors, a separate kitchen/ diner, a utility/ and guest WC downstairs with four bedrooms and the main bathroom overhead.

Built in the 1960s, it was underpinned in 2011. It’s ready to move into, and the location is failsafe — close to Munster Technological University, UCC, Cork University Hospital, and Wilton Shopping Centre.

VERDICT: Ideal family home in ideal location.