City to country: quaint residences across the length and breadth of the country

Sheep’s Head
Peninsula, West Cork
€350,000
Size
130 sq m (1,400 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
1
BER
D2
The panoramic views of Bantry Bay which can be seen from Glaneagle at Glanlough on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula are appealing both to holiday home buyers and to retirees looking to settle in West Cork. That’s according to auctioneer Pat Maguire who says the large windows in the extended 1980s-built bungalow offer an excellent vantage point for watching sunsets over the bay.
Cappanacush East, Co Kerry
€350,000
Size
214 sq m (2,300 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
4
BER
C1
Open viewings aren’t the norm for rural properties, even when they are spacious, detached, and scenic, and have large gardens, vegetable plots, and a pond, like Roma at Cappanacush East in South Kerry. The fact that selling agents Connor Scarteen have scheduled two open viewings for it has a lot to do with the location, 10 km from Kenmare and 3 km from the coast.
North Circular Road, Limerick
€475,000
Size
110 sq m (1184 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
BER
B3
Old Parish, Co Waterford
€365,000
Size
173 sq m (1,860 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
2
BER
C2
Occupying a 1.25 acre site, Dragonfly Cottage has a decked area at the front and a large field at the rear. Located at Rathlead, it is 18km from Dungarvan and 9km from Ardmore. “Glencairn Beach is just a 15-minute walk from the house and from there it’s just a 4km walk along the shore to Ardmore,’’ reveals Ms Mangan.