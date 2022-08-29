City to country: quaint residences across the length and breadth of the country

The panoramic views of Bantry Bay which can be seen from Glaneagle at Glanlough on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula are appealing both to holiday home buyers and to retirees looking to settle in West Cork. That’s according to auctioneer Pat Maguire who says the large windows in the extended 1980s-built bungalow offer an excellent vantage point for watching sunsets over the bay.

New to the market with a guide of €350,000, the property was significantly extended 12 years ago by current owners who built on a new kitchen at the rear and added a sunroom at one side and a garage at the other.

Accommodation in the 1,400 sq ft property includes an L-shaped living room with timber-panelled walls and ceilings and an extra-large window with bay views. It also has three bedrooms and a bathroom as well as a modern kitchen with white gloss units and a tiled sunroom.

Mr Maguire says the property has been well maintained by the current owners who have lived there for the last 16 years. The BER is a D2 and may need attention. Set on a sloping one-acre site bounded by trees, it has lawns and some of the colourful hydrangea bushes which you find everywhere in West Cork.

Located 13km from Bantry, Glaneagle is 7km from Durrus and 4km from Ahakista. It has views of nearby Glanlough Lake as well as of Bantry Bay.

VERDICT: Coastal West Cork properties with sea views are always in high demand.

Cappanacush East, Co Kerry €350,000 Size 214 sq m (2,300 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 4 BER C1

Open viewings aren’t the norm for rural properties, even when they are spacious, detached, and scenic, and have large gardens, vegetable plots, and a pond, like Roma at Cappanacush East in South Kerry. The fact that selling agents Connor Scarteen have scheduled two open viewings for it has a lot to do with the location, 10 km from Kenmare and 3 km from the coast.

“Detached properties in this area are scarce and sought after,’’ says Patrick Connor-Scarteen quoting a guide of €350,000 for the 1990s built three- bed dormer property and its 1.55 acre site.

Partially stone clad at the front, Roma has 2,300 sq ft of living space which includes a few traditional style features including an exposed stone wall in the kitchen.

Accommodation includes a kitchen/diner, a living room, a guest WC, a utility room and a study as well as three en suite bedrooms.

Set on a gently sloping site, the property has views of green countryside, forested hills, and of the Ring of Kerry golf club 4km away. Surrounded by extensive gardens it overlooks a large pond and has two well-tended vegetable plots including one with an impressive-looking crop of green beans.

Near the house there are patio gardens planted with pink rose bushes and flowering shrubs.

Mr Connor-Scarteen says he is receiving enquiries from UK and Dublin buyers and from a variety of relocating ones.

VERDICT: Offers land, space and scenery within a 15-minute drive from pubs and restaurants in Kenmare.

North Circular Road, Limerick €475,000 Size 110 sq m (1184 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

Blaithin Claremaurice Road

Properties on the North Circular Road in Limerick tend to be very sought after — especially when they are detached and attractively upgraded like Bláithín on Clanmaurice Avenue.

“Situated adjacent to the Ennis Road, it’s in a mature residential area where detached properties are quite rare to the market,’’ says Ailbhe O’Malley of Sherry FitzGerald Limerick, quoting a guide of €475,000 for the 1940s built three-bed house which has an upgraded B3 BER rating.

Renovations in 2015 involved the fitting of triple glazed sash windows, a new kitchen and a top to bottom redecoration. “It’s in excellent decorative order and has an exceptionally well laid out garden,’’ observes Ms O’Malley.

There’s 1,184 sq ft of accommodation including an extended kitchen at the rear with modern grey units, a breakfast counter and a skylight. Downstairs there’s also a living room and a guest WC while the upstairs has three bedrooms. The owners have upgraded the bathroom and also created an en suite.

The back garden , described by the selling agent as a showstopper, has a colourful mural and is divided by a wall. Outside the kitchen there’s a part paved, part gravelled patio and beyond this there’s some extremely well kept lawn, another patio and flower beds.

Just how residentially sought-after Clanmaurice Avenue is, can be seen from the sale of a nearby property called Carmel for €630,000 last year. This was demolished and rebuilt after being bought for €237,000 in 2018.

VERDICT: Bláithín is set to attract both families and downsizers.

Old Parish, Co Waterford €365,000 Size 173 sq m (1,860 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER C2

The multicoloured wings of a dragonfly seem to have provided inspiration for the decoration of this unique property at Old Parish near Ardmore in West Waterford.

The exterior walls of Dragonfly Cottage are pink, the window sills are blue green and, more unusually, the roof is finished in pink, blue and grey slate tiles.

Originally a small 1930s built cottage, it was extended in the 1990s into a spacious four-bed property with 1,860 sq ft of living space. On the market with a guide of €365,000, it’s described by selling agents Liberty Blue as being charmingly colourful and unique.

Accommodation in the colourfully decorated interior includes a sunroom and a large open plan kitchen living room with pale pink walls and blue green units. There’s also a ground floor bedroom, a bathroom and a utility room. The upstairs has a bathroom and three bedrooms, including one with sea views.

Auctioneer Regina Mangan says that in recent years the owners have increased the insulation and added a condenser boiler to upgrade the BER rating to a C2.

Occupying a 1.25 acre site, Dragonfly Cottage has a decked area at the front and a large field at the rear. Located at Rathlead, it is 18km from Dungarvan and 9km from Ardmore. “Glencairn Beach is just a 15-minute walk from the house and from there it’s just a 4km walk along the shore to Ardmore,’’ reveals Ms Mangan.

VERDICT: Spacious, rustic, colourful and close to the sea.