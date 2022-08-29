Starter homes: Location will be a key selling point for these homes in south city suburbs

There’s good space and an unexpectedly long garden on offer at 67 Elsinore Rise in Midleton. Built in the 1970s as a three-bed semi with a garage, it’s now a four-bed house with 1,270 sq ft of living space and a guide of €300,000.

Clare Fox of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan says it’s a lovingly cared for property which has been consistently upgraded over the years. “The garage was converted into an en suite bedroom more than 20 years ago,” she reveals, adding that other upgrades included pumped insulation, double glazing, and oil fired heating.

The property also has a kitchen, a front living room, and a family room/ dining room at the rear on the ground floor. The upper floor has three carpeted bedrooms, two doubles and a single, all with fitted wardrobes.

A new owner will probably look at upgrading the D1 energy rating and may also want to update the décor.

To the front there’s a parking space and to the rear an unexpectedly long garden with a patio and a lawn area bounded by an old stone building at one side. Should a new owner require additional space, there is scope to extend.

Located within one and a half kilometres from Midleton’s main street, the property is within a 15-minute walk from the train station.

“It’s within easy reach of amenities and is adjacent to the new Midleton Educate Together primary school,’’ adds Ms Fox.

VERDICT: No 67 offers good space for a young couple starting off but could, because of its ground floor en suite bedroom, also appeal to downsizers.

Turners Cross, Cork city €250,000 Size 121 sq m (1,300 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER G

Major renovations will be required for this four-bed semi at 14 Mount Pleasant Avenue in Turners Cross, but the location is good and so too is its potential.

John Corbett of Cohalan Downing auctioneers who is seeking offers of €250,000 for the 1,300 sq ft property says “it requires complete renovation including underpinning (see p24) but has immense potential.”

He said that it’s in a popular residential area and is within a 15-minute walk from the city centre.

VERDICT: Could be turned into a fine family home.

Douglas, Cork city €285,000 Size 65 sq m (700 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER C3

A Douglas property with a guide of €285,000, No 6 Clermont Terrace on the South Douglas Road can be expected to stir up some first-time buyer interest.

Selling agents Barry Auctioneers say the mid terrace property, dating from the 1850s, is both attractive as well as affordable, having been upgraded by current owners around 10 years ago.

“Renovations included underfloor insulation, internal drylining, triple glazed doors as well as rewiring, re-plumbing, new radiators, and a gas-fired combi-boiler,” reveals auctioneer Kevin Barry.

The energy rating is now a C3, which he believes is good for a 19th century mill workers cottage.

There’s 700 sq ft of living space including a laminate floored living room with some exposed redbrick and ceiling beams and there are glass-panelled doors opening into a small modern kitchen. To the rear there’s a shower room and upstairs there are two bedrooms while outside, the property has a 320 sq ft patio.

Situated within a five-minute walk from Douglas village, the property is in a terrace of eight houses which has a gravelled pedestrian pathway at the front which is sheltered from the road by a hedge.

“On the first day of showing it we had eight viewings, all with first-time buyers,’’ says Mr Barry noting that it was previously rented for €1,350 a month.

VERDICT: The Douglas location is a key selling point.

Sunday’s Well, Cork city €195,000 Size 85 sq m (915 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER E2

Affordable but in need of renovation and upgrading, No 2 Winter Ville on Winter’s Hill in Sunday’s Well is the type of property that typically attracts investors.

However, Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy also expects to see a few first-time buyers showing up for viewings of the three-bed, mid terrace property which is guiding at €195,000.

“The location, within walking distance of the city centre, is highly desirable,” he says, explaining that it’s situated in a pedestrian laneway running between Blarney Street and Winter’s Hill. Offering 915 sq ft of living space, it has a raised decked patio at the front.

VERDICT: Affordable and central.