Starter homes: Location will be a key selling point for these homes in south city suburbs

|
Midleton, Co Cork
|
€300,000
|
Size
|
118 sq m (1,270 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
D1
There’s good space and an unexpectedly long garden on offer at 67 Elsinore Rise in Midleton. Built in the 1970s as a three-bed semi with a garage, it’s now a four-bed house with 1,270 sq ft of living space and a guide of €300,000.
Clare Fox of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan says it’s a lovingly cared for property which has been consistently upgraded over the years. “The garage was converted into an en suite bedroom more than 20 years ago,” she reveals, adding that other upgrades included pumped insulation, double glazing, and oil fired heating.
|
Turners Cross, Cork city
|
€250,000
|
Size
|
121 sq m (1,300 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
G
John Corbett of Cohalan Downing auctioneers who is seeking offers of €250,000 for the 1,300 sq ft property says “it requires complete renovation including underpinning (see p24) but has immense potential.”
|
Douglas, Cork city
|
€285,000
|
Size
|
65 sq m (700 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
C3
A Douglas property with a guide of €285,000, No 6 Clermont Terrace on the South Douglas Road can be expected to stir up some first-time buyer interest.
|
Sunday’s Well, Cork city
|
€195,000
|
Size
|
85 sq m (915 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
E2