The clue is in the name and the address: 10 The Walk, off Cork’s Church Road is a walk-in home option, in an ever-popular development off the Blackrock road, in the heart of south and east city suburban living.

No 10 was sold in 2018 and has had some internal changes.

Developed in the 1990s by Kieran Coughlan’s Lyonshall as one of its earlier schemes (the solicitor turned developer has more recently been doing a number of partnership developments with the likes of Cork City Council and AHBs), Rockfield is a steady seller ever since, across its various sections.

The property is guided at €415,000 but higher bids are expected.

The Price Register shows 13 resales in the past 12 years, at prices of up to €472,000 (34 The Avenue back in 2013,) and of that tally, just four have gone over the €400,000 mark.

One of those four was No 10 The Walk, back in 2018, when it made €435,000, a bit above its €420,000 AMV at that time.

No 10 has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Now, with a relocation move on the cards, the owner who successfully bought four years ago is selling No 10 once more.

While it may have familiar touches for some who spotted it back then, it has had some changes internally, including taking out sets of double doors for a more open and airy flow: “It works really well,” says selling agent Trish Stokes who had first viewings booking in this week.

There is early interest from better-paid first time buyers.

She guides at €415,000, so sort of back to the AMV of 2018 but expects it may be bid once more over the launch level, especially when its condition is seen.

A very neat, landscaped west-facing garden can be found at the property.

She adds that much of the early interest is from the better-paid first-time buyers, keen on a family-friendly development near shops, sports (GAA’s Rockies are next door) bars, cafes, and more in the wider Blackrock and Ballintemple hinterland.

Carpeted stairs leas to walnut floored bedrooms.

C2 rated, No 10 The Walk is a three-bed semi-d, with single-storey extension (creating a 450 sq ft kitchen/living dining ensemble) opening via sliding door to a very neat, landscaped west-facing garden, with a shelved steel shed.

The front living room has a Morso stove.

There’s a front living room with plantation shutters, Morso stove and a walnut floor, the hall and kitchen/diner has a tiled floor, and carpeted stairs leads to three walnut-floored bedrooms, one with sliderobes and en suite.

VERDICT: Walk into The Walk’s ten out of 10.