A later generation of the original family owners of 10 Halldene Gardens has done this home some service. Living in it for the last couple of years, it has just come to market as part of a probate sale and estate.

It’s been brought visually up to date from its early 1960s roots thanks to the help of a trained interior designer granddaughter.

The property has a 130 foot back garden.

Without drastically altering the inter-generational home too much from its original layout, it looks and feels fresh thanks to a good eye for contemporary and mid-20th century furniture — some of which would have been in its design heyday when the outer Bishopstown estate was first developed 60 years ago.

Auctioneer Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy launched No 10 in the last week and had 12 viewers turn up at the start of this week with another eight coming at week’s end. After his first day’s outing, it already had an offer straight in at the €425,000 AMV.

It’s nicely set, at a quiet, less-trafficked end of Halledene, which runs between the Curraheen Road and the Waterfall Road.

The back garden is 130-foot long, notes Mr O’Donnell, and aerial/Google images of the property show that many of the neighbours have made full use of their large private gardens, which get great southerly light.

10 Halldene Gardens has two interconnecting ground-floor rooms, a front living room with two windows, and a lounge/family room behind via an off-centre arch, and a compact but updated kitchen by a dining area.

Neighbouring homes have individually evolved over the decades since the 1960s too. Many have been extended at ground-level and over two levels, and many (not all) have converted their garages.

That’s an option open now to whoever buys No 10, as the garage is still as original, with up-and-over doors, and its floor area is included in the calculated 136 sq m/1,450 sq ft listed on the sale details.

10 Halldene Gardens has four bedrooms in total.

“Everyone looking for a home now wants scope for a home office, so the garage is perfect for that, or as a playroom,” says Mr O’Donnell, suggesting that No 10 is so nicely presented now that its next occupants can just move in and, in a few years time, make their own changes to taste or need.

All tiling, and much of the flooring, has been updated.

The bathrooms and tiling are updated too, (the main bathroom is to the side, under a sloping roof), and much of the flooring, with laminate and plain carpets, while the hall has the original parquet wood floor.

Also timber are the windows, painted teak to match the sills and surround in a simple “fix” that lifts the front facade.

However, new more energy-efficient windows might be on the cards sooner or later, as the BER is currently an F.

There’s off-street parking in front by a small lawn, while the extra-long back garden is walled and has a mature deciduous tree half way down its length, ideal for a shady seat, or treehouse.

VERDICT: The skilled eye of the original owner’s granddaughter shows others who are perhaps buying homes of similar vintage that affordable updates can utterly change the feel of mid-1900s semi-ds, while funds can then be amassed for future alterations and upgrades.