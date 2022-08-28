Hellbent on Beaumont? Check out these two convenient Cork homes

|
Beaumont, Cork City
|
€450,000
|
Size
|
115 sq m (1,238 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
D2
If you're hellbent on a home in Beaumont, there are two to choose from today.
This one is Lisheens, a semi-D at 50 Lower Beaumont Drive, the slightly smaller of the two (115 v 117 sq m), with one less bedroom and not quite as modern internally as Bracknell.
The price differential is €25,000, with Lisheens, an executor sale, at the cheaper guide of €450,000. Both have smashing back gardens. Bracknell is the broader, more landscaped of the two.
Lisheens doesn't need much done, says selling agent Stuart O'Grady of Sherry FitzGerald and he expects it to attract first-time buyers and relocators, when viewings get fully underway next week.
Beaumont tends to attract back those who grew up there, as they have an appreciation of the location and its many conveniences (close to Blackrock, Marina Park, the city to Passage West Greenway, schools, and sporting clubs).
A buyer of Lisheens might hope to extend down the road and there is scope - either to push out the back or go out at the side (knock detached garage?).
There's a south-facing garden room at the far end of the garden, more recently used for storage. Accommodation includes a family room, living room, kitchen diner, and three bedrooms.
Beaumont homes are never short of buyers.
|
Beaumont, Cork
|
€475,000
|
Size
|
116 sq m (1,250 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
C3
: Likely to get strong biding: might it go wilde?