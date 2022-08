With its crisp exterior and recently refreshed interior, bidding on No 33 The Rise in Bishopstown is expected to get off to a strong start this weekend.

That’s the prediction of selling agent Seán McCarthy, of ERA Downey McCarthy, who is seeing a mix of first times buyers, traders-up, and relocators booking in for viewings.

The property has a decent back garden and the potential to convert an attached garage.

All are either couples or families and as No 33, a semi-D, has a solid residential location, four bedrooms, a decent back garden and the potential to convert an attached garage (home office? playroom?), it fulfills the key criteria for a sound family home.

A bright home (freshly painted) No 33 is a good size — just under 1600 sq ft — and has some very nice features, such as original hardwood floors and a portal window (in the cloakroom) overlooking the front of the property.

The home was built in the 1960s and is ready to move into.

Living space includes a living room and dining room, interconnected via double doors, a separate kitchen/ diner, a utility/ and guest WC downstairs with four bedrooms and the main bathroom overhead.

Built in the 1960s, it was underpinned in 2011. It’s ready to move into, and the location is failsafe — close to Munster Technological University, UCC, Cork University Hospital, and Wilton Shopping Centre.

VERDICT: Ideal family home in ideal location.