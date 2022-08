When it comes to prime riverside city terraces, the competition is stiff between both sides of the river in Cork city. Take Myrtle Hill Terrace on Lower Glanmire Road, north of the Lee, where tall, elegant townhouses have splendid views across river to the Marina.

A comparable terrace on the northside, minus the occasional train roaring by, is Carlisle Terrace, on the lower rungs of Sunday’s Well.

It too has stunning views, upriver towards Wellington Bridge, and downriver towards Fitzgerald’s Park. Either could lay claim to being close to the epicentre of sport and play: Páirc Uí Chaoimh vs the Mardyke.

No 2 Carlisle Terrace is currently up for grabs and it’s a gorgeous, 120 sq m, period, three-storey townhouse, well-cared for and with the bonus of a private, elevated, south-facing terrace with patio to the rear.

Inside, the house is open plan on the ground floor, with a fine, bright kitchen/dining/lounge on the ground floor.

Heading upstairs, the main bathroom is on the return, with antique, cast-iron bath.

One of two bedrooms on the first floor has terrific views over the river and the main ensuite bedroom, on the second floor, is river-facing to.

Tirza Hourihane, Frank V Murphy auctioneers, is the agent, and the guide is €475,000.

VERDICT: City convenience in a highly desirable location.