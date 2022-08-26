A-bandon the blues at this warm and colourful €675k West Cork one-off

|
Dunmanway Road, Bandon West Cork
|
€675,000
|
Size
|
313 sq m (3,300 sq ft) + 146 sq ft detached home office/gym
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
5
|
BER
|
B2
An immaculate, sturdy, and well-designed modern home fresh to an August 2022 market, it’s not just ready to move into, but there’s a brand-new footpath passing its lovely approach drive all the way back to Bandon town, as new housing continues to progress out along the Dunmanway Road.
They would love to knock down a wall or two in whatever they end up in, as it’s something they did even here just a few years ago, doing an “easy” internal reconfiguration. They reckon it completely changed the way they used their home for the better; linking one of the two front main receptions to a very large kitchen/diner behind, all with an interiors panache — not unsurprising as the couple’s professional work background spans retail, property, and interiors.
An impressive, B2-rated five-bed home, Grianan was built to replace an older dwelling a mile or so west of the town of Bandon, on a mature site facing south overlooking Bandon’s Castle Bernard (an 18th-century castellated pile burned down in 1921 and with its ruins still standing as a ghostly outline).
The house has joint selling agents, straddling both the city and West Cork markets, with city-based Michael McKenna taking up one end of the viewings, and he’s joined by Clonakilty-based Ernest Forde of Hodnett Forde, and they guide it at an AMV of €675,000 — the second listing on the Dunmanway Road this summer at this price levels. It follows on the listing of a similar-sized but older home, Bracken, built in 1918 on a half an acre of great gardens and which was featured in these pages in June.
There are few clues as to the size of this home from outside, it’s almost deliberately modest, and is only glimpsed once you come to the end of a picturesque, tree-edged avenue at an angle off the Dunmanway Road, a right-of-way approach that lends mystery as to what might be just up there past the trees.
The previous house’s owner had a business doing groundworks, and he put an impregnable, sturdy retaining wall to the back of this site, and another midway in the sloping garden, creating a two-tier layout, now extensively planted with trees, shrubs, and various beds, while hidden in the lower, west corner are steps down to a pedestrian gate for a second access point to this walkable, edge-of-Bandon family home par excellence.
That bit of extra height too allows for some dramatic lighting and even chandeliers, each one highly individual and the owners hope to take most with them when they pack up and go unless a buyer makes a persuasive case and/or really covet them.
It’s a bonus that comes from “inside” trade knowledge, as the woman of the house previously had a high-end, high-quality lighting shop, Moonlighting, in Bandon, and an interiors shop also, called Etcetera.
The woman of the house admits to an eclectic taste and knows her building trades, with siblings ‘in the know’ such as a plumber brother who oversaw the plumbing. The main contractor was builder Christy Day while joiner TJ O’Leary did the stairs, kitchen, built-ins, and other adaptations to a high level.
The hall and kitchen are floored in a terracotta red marble, thick chunky stuff. The kitchen splashback and island tops look to be million-dollar stone or marble, but are in fact large one-metre tiles, heavy and with the heft of serious quality. The owners at one stage had the island extended, again by joiner TJ O’Leary before redoing the tops.
All four first-floor bedrooms are good-sized doubles. Upstairs, the largest en suite bedroom is double aspect and has the best views over the tree tops across the road to Castle Bernard from the front dormer window.
Eye-catching too is the use of carpet runners which are made into rugs in some rooms and as the stair runner too, in a range of colours like a Gustav Klimt painting — a stand-out feature by the walnut stairs with black painted side, and with black metal spindles under a walnut handrail.
Free-standing display and storage shelving abounds in what’s clearly been a busy and bustling household (DJ mixing desks are up in bedrooms with guitars and even surfboards), as well as lots of bookshelves and niches and alcoves have been set into the eaves... There’ll be a lot of packing to do.
Services are mains water and waste, with OFCH and two solid fuel stoves, one in each reception room, but a little bit of fuel goes a long way, say the owners of their home, warm in practical terms as well as in visual appearance, and there’s a gas supply too to the property, but it’s not used.
Solar-powered lights crop up around the grounds; the perimeter and west-facing stone-finished patio, with thick limestone steps to the Georgian villa-like front door framed with side and top glazing and flanked left and right by slate-topped bay windows. The first-floor dormers also are slate-hung, helping to keep maintenance to a minimum.
Both owners are keen on their garden, with year-round colour, lots of hydrangeas, acers, and a dramatic Japanese acer, native shrubs, and that stand-out monkey puzzle tree, which can be floodlit at night.