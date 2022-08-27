Quality Ballincollig trade-up should prove a pull to well-heeled families where the asking is €825,000 

IT’S a strong vote of confidence in a home when the owner, who is moving on, essentially brings the house template with him and customises it to suit his next home.

That’s what the owners of 12 Valley View, Grange Manor, Ballincollig, have done, with the do-er upper they have purchased in Woodlawn, at the city end of Model Farm Road.

The Valley View design proved so effective that they requested the same again from their Woodlawn architect, as part of a comprehensive re-modelling project.

“It worked very well for us here, so we gave our architect the same design,” the man of the house says.

The only design change they made to Valley View in the 11 years that they lived there was to replace a glass wall in the sunroom with an actual wall.

Sunroom

As it also has double doors to a patio, and is double aspect, it’s still flooded with natural light, but without the risk of overheating.

The vendors of 12 Valley View are the only people to have lived in it since it was built in 2011. What they bought at the time was a serviced site, with full planning permission for a three-storey architect-designed home. The site was one of about a dozen in a cul-de-sac to the rear of Grange Manor and those who bought them have the largest homes in the development, all detached one-offs.

The owners of No 12 say their site, south facing to the rear, is close to one third of an acre and they have the benefit too of being on a corner, which gives them a wider garden arc. As well as accommodating a three-storey, 3,400 sq ft home, there’s room for a walled-in (limestone) patio area, which functions like an outdoor room, the ideal suntrap for entertaining, barbecuing, and family celebrations.

It’s just off the sunroom, which connects, via double doors to the kitchen, so there’s a good flow of space to accommodate visitors on social occasions.

As the patio is to the side of the property, it leaves plenty room out back for lawn (soccer), a trampoline and swings, and a detached garage. The property is not overlooked. Houses to the rear (there are a variety of house types in Grange Manor) are at right angles to it and it faces onto green fields. A large driveway, entered via electronic gates, means off-street parking is plentiful.

Indoors, No 12 is in ship-shape with excellent amounts of natural light, starting with the vaulted hallway, where mezzanine landings are a nice design feature on the first and second floors.

Bright hallway

At the heart of the house is a stylish kitchen diner, where units (two tone) are by Glenline.

Kitchen diner

A generous teal breakfast bar provides extra seating and there’s a solid-fuel stove in the dining area.

Counter tops are granite and light is coming from all angles thanks to a generous amount of glazing, including a bay window. The double doors to the sunroom are glazed too.

At the back of the hallway is a utility room with a door to the rear garden (good for keeping those muddy boots out) and with good storage space. The guest WC is off the utility.

Across the hallway from the kitchen is the lounge, dual aspect, with solid oak floors and more Glenline influence in the form of crisp, built-in units, cleverly designed, to accommodate a TV and with drawer and shelf storage.

Lounge

Behind the lounge is the playroom, with more built-in shelves and storage and the smart inclusion of French doors to the rear garden.

It suits the current occupants (there’s a handful of children) to keep it as a playroom, but it could be a teen den/home office — whatever you want, but you probably won’t want another bedroom, as there are six already. Such a high bedroom count has given the current owners leeway to hijack one for use as a home office, on the top floor.

“There’s really good broadband,” the man of the house says.

Across the landing is a very large bedroom — with ample room for a couch — which was used by the au pair.

The four remaining bedrooms — all doubles, two ensuite, one with a walk-in wardrobe — are on the floor below.

Hotel-standard bathroom

Main bedroom

The bedroom wardrobes are by Glenline too.

Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald is selling No 12 which she brings to market with an AMV of €825,000.

“These one-offs hardly ever come up and we’ve already had interest from under-bidders for similar properties, “ she says.

Relocators are among them — both in Ireland and overseas.

“What they want is a quality, well-finished home. No one wants to take on a building project right now, and there’s nothing to be done here at No 12. It’s turnkey,” Ms Healy says.

Grange Manor is handily located vis-a-vis the Ballincollig bypass, which gets you into Cork City in less than 10 minutes. It’s also conveniently near to big employers such as Dell EMC.

Ballincollig itself is spoilt for retail and outdoor amenities (Ballincollig Regional Park) and there are tennis, golf, pitch-and-putt, and soccer facilities near Grange Manor. Ovens National School is close too and Éire Óg GAA Club.

VERDICT: Spacious, stylish family home with good access to services and amenities.