City to County: Two beds in Dublin 4 or four in West Cork's Courtmacsherry

Although the attractive redbrick façade of 13 Dodder Terrace in Irishtown has remained unchanged since current owners bought the end of terrace property three years ago, the interior hasn’t.

“They fitted a new kitchen and a new bathroom, replaced flooring and redecorated,” says Emily Ryan of DNG Donnybrook who reckons that décor shows that the owners have a flair for interior design.

The refurbished two-bed 1930s-built property is now on the market with a guide of €475,000. Small, with just 704 sq ft of living space, it is, according to Ms Ryan, attracting strong first-time buyer interest.

Inside the front door, there’s a small porch which leads into a long living dining space with a fireplace. Beyond this in a single-storey section at the rear, there’s a galley-style kitchen, upgraded with cream units, as well as a renovated bathroom with a Laura Ashley vanity unit.

The upper floor has two bedrooms, which have both kept their original cast iron fireplaces.

The house has an F BER cert, but this dates from 2018 before the owners put in a new combi-boiler and radiators.

Situated in a cul de sac terrace off Irishtown Road, the property has a patio garden at the rear.

"Local amenities include Ringsend Park, Sandymount Strand, the Aviva Stadium and the RDS Arena," says Ms Ryan adding that the Lansdowne Road Dart station is nearby.

Back in 2019, the property sold for €405,000.

VERDICT: Attractive both because of its condition and its location.

Courtmacsherry, West Cork €390,000 Size 158 sq m (1,700 sq ft) Bedrooms 3/4 Bathrooms 3 BER C2

The West Cork village of Courtmacsherry has long been popular with Cork city commuters and holiday home buyers but is now attracting attention from people who want to work full-time or even part-time by the sea.

Selling agent Martin Kelleher thinks it possible that No 7 Clearwater – a modern three/four bed detached house dating from 2003, could sell to any one of these types of buyers.

Enquiries so far have come from returning emigrants including some from the US as well as some Dublin and Cork city buyers.

New to the market this month with a guide of 390,000, it’s a well-looked-after 1,700 sq ft property. Mr Kelleher says it’s immaculately presented, has an upgraded kitchen and has recently been redecorated.

Accommodation includes two reception rooms – one at the front with double doors and another overlooking the garden at the rear. There’s also a kitchen diner with white gloss units, a utility room, a guest WC and a home office or fourth bedroom.

The upper floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms including one with an en suite and one at the rear with views of the bay.

Located within walking distance of local amenities, including the beach and the pier, Clearwater is 50 km, around an hour’s drive, from Cork city.

Listing the many attractions of Courtmacsherry, Mr Kelleher mentions beaches, shore and river fishing, horse riding, sailing, windsurfing, power boating and walking.

VERDICT: It’s well located for holidays but would also make a fine family home.

Beaufort, Co Kerry €485,000 Size 232 sq m ( 2,500 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 4 BER C1

While the majority of interest in 5 Dun Bui, near Beaufort, is expected to come from local families trading up, the four-bed detached could catch the eye of a relocator interested in settling in the Killarney area.

So says Michael Coghlan of Sherry FitzGerald Coghlan, who is guiding the four-bed detached property at €485,000. “Built in 2002 it’s one of just eight individually built detached properties in Dun Bui which all have half acre sites,’’ he reveals.

The site size – with lawns, a vegetable patch and apple and fig trees as well as the,2500 sq ft of living space will, according to Mr Coghlan, make this hugely attractive to families. “The fact that it’s within a short walk from Cullina National School is also a selling point,’’ he adds.

Well maintained and modern, the house has a C1 BER rating and includes an electric charging port Accommodation includes two pine floored reception rooms, one with a gas stove and one with a wood pellet stove as well as a fl dining room, a utility room, a guest WC and a kitchen diner with high gloss units.

The upper floor has a bathroom and four bedrooms including two en suites. Surrounding the property ,there’s over an acre of mature gardens with a detached garage, trees along the boundary and hydrangea bushes at the front Located at Cullenagh Lower, 2.5 km from Beaufort village, Dun Bui is 12 km from Killarney.

VERDICT: Country living with space and scenery within a 20 minute drive from killarney.

Kilkee, Co Clare €330,000 Size 172 sq m( 1,850 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER D2

Although the boat in the garden of the bungalow at Cosheen near Kilkee isn’t included in the sale – it will give viewers a hint of the possibilities open to the owner of a seaside property.

Situated within sight of the coast at Corbally, just 3km from Kilkee beach, it’s a spacious modern three-bed property which was built in 2005. Possibly extended since then, it was bought in 2007 by current owners who put in an area of raised decking in the back garden. “From here there are fabulous views of the Atlantic and of the Aran Islands,’’ says Danielle O’Connor of Sherry FitzGerald McMahon.

On the market with a guide of €330,000, the 1850 sq ft property could once again be bought as a family home but will also appeal to holiday home hunters.

Ms O’Connor says that detached properties with sea views are difficult to find in the Kilkee area.

The spacious, well cared for accommodation includes a sizable kitchen dining living space which runs from front to rear and has timber units and marble countertops. There’s also a tiled sitting room and a long sunroom overlooking the back garden.

In addition to this, the property has a utility room, a guest WC, a bathroom and three bedrooms including one en suite.

In the large garden at the rear there’s a patio and shrub beds as a raised decking with a shed and a hot tub.

VERDICT: Offers all the possibilities of seaside living.