Starter Homes: A sweet job done to transform this cottage near UCC

Parnell Terrace, Cork City
€285,000
Size
74 sq m (800 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
1
BER
D1
The interior of this Victorian cottage at No 2 Parnell Terrace on Pouladuff Road comes as quite a revelation.
A mid-terrace property which may have once been a sweet shop, it was transformed by current owners in 2011 into a bright and stylish two/three bed home with an attractively laid out back garden and a covered patio.
“They renovated, refurbished, rewired and replumbed and used an architect to design an extension,’’ says Karl O’Reilly of Savills, quoting a guide of €285,000.
The renovations involved opening up the space and creating a long kitchen-dining living room with Acacia timber flooring, sleek white kitchen units with a Belfast sink, exposed stone work and ceiling beams and also the addition of a skylight and a stove.
At the front of the 800 sq ft property, there’s a room which was probably the original sitting room but is now a bedroom or office.
The owners added a bathroom in the ground floor extension and also upgraded the two upstairs bedrooms, fitting the one at the rear with a set of patio doors providing access to the flat roof above the extension.
The back garden has also been given a makeover and has a covered patio, which makes a good dining/relaxing outdoors space, as well as a lawned garden with raised beds and a steel shed.
Mr O’Reilly says that in addition to being stylishly turned out, the property is also very conveniently located, a little over 1km from both UCC and Cork city centre.
: Unexpectedly stylish.
Douglas, Cork City
€325,000
Size
97 sq m
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
2
BER
D2
The expectation is that high numbers of first-time buyers will want to come and view No 20 Lissadell, Maryborough Hill, in Douglas.
Blackpool, Cork City
Size
91 sq m ( 980 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
4
BER
E1
THE decorative mouldings above the windows make quite an attractive feature on the façade of this end of terrace period property at no 1 Golden Villas Terrace on Commons Road in Blackpool.
Guiding at €255,000, the three-bed house is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald who say it’s well presented, well located, close to Blackpool Shopping Centre, and would make an ideal family home.
Offering 980 sq ft of living space it has a living room and a family room and, in an extension at the rear, a kitchen, a utility room and a bathroom. The first floor also has three bedrooms.
: Attractive and well-kept but the E1 BER will probably require attention.
Capwell Road, Cork City
€295,000
Size
80 sq m (860 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
1
BER
G