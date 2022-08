It's not just the price point (€325,000) that will attract first time buyers to this Dublin Hill bungalow – the terrific garden space is a surefire winner too.

At a time when developers are lobbying the Housing Minister to reduce garden sizes in suburban areas, owning a home on one third of an acre this close to the city could eventually, like disappearing chimney pots, become a thing of the past.

And while no-one can really mourn the loss of a chimney pot in the face of accelerating climate change, good garden space will always be prized.

The long gardens are in synch with the name of the cul-de-sac this three-bed house is in – Long Lane, behind Glenthorn Drive. Years ago, Long Lane was the traditional boundary of the city and county and this house was on the city side, while across the lane was in the country. Nowadays it’s most definitely city – conveniently near to both Ballyvolane Shopping Centre and Blackpool Shopping Centre.

Andrew Moore is the auctioneer and he says the 108 sq m house, with converted garage, will be of interest to both first time buyers and downsizers.

“Bungalows are very scarce and this one had been well maintained, with a great garden,” Mr Moore says.

VERDICT: Ticks all the boxes for price, garden and location.