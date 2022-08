The last Copperfields’ home to come to market prior to this one, was No 13. It’s a different-looking house to No 18, which is now up for sale.

Size wise, they’re pretty evenly matched (237 sq m compared to 231 sq m).

No 13, a May market arrival with ERA Downey McCarthy, is already sale agreed at a price understood to be ballpark €70,000 higher than the €495,000 asking — good news for No 18’s vendors, whose home carries an AMV of €595,000.

The agent this time is Johanna Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons, and she says it’s an excellent family home, in a great location, near the train station, and the local school.

“I always say the kids can nearly stay on the same footpath all the way to school,” she says.

The tennis club and sailing club are nearby too.

In an elevated setting overlooking Cork Harbour, Copperfields’ homes are not lookalikes, but what they do have in common is size (large) and status (detached). This particular one was built in 2003 and has a C1 energy efficiency rating.

Accommodation is generous: there is a large kitchen/diner, sunroom, sitting room, home office, and playroom downstairs, and there are five bedrooms and three bathrooms overhead.

VERDICT: Ideal family home.