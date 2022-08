A penthouse with much more to it than a view is what you will find at No 1 Alexandra Place, a three-storey period building, just around the corner from bustling St Lukes Cross.

Once a family home, it was divided more than 20 years ago into five individual apartments and judging by No 1, a cracking job was done.

For sale with Savills, at a price likely to attract first-time buyers, investors and perhaps downsizers, it has a terrific view of the city at penthouse level, which is where the main open-plan living/dining/kitchen area is. It’s a space where attractive features proliferate: exposed brickwork, exposed beams and a vaulted ceiling, with veluxes to boost natural light levels. There’s a city view from the penthouse level bedroom too, while a second bedroom at the level below has a rear view.

Crisp, compact and conveniently located, the third and second floor apartment has original sash windows and a stylish design. The kitchen has a breakfast bar which selling agent Karl O’Reilly of Savills says overlooks the city “in spectacular fashion from the Velux style window”. He adds that bedroom one, which has a built-in desk, has “equally impressive views”.

Out front is a communal garden, and to the rear is a communal patio with gravel, paving, some greenery, wheelie bin storage and lovely stone walls.

VERDICT: A beautifully turned-out penthouse with a multitude of amenities on your doorstep, in a great spot.