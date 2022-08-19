Béal na mBláth €450k home has history on its doorstep

BOOKENDING history will be made, over the span of a full century, on the doorstep of this Co Cork home: it’s set at Béal na mBláth, where Gen Michael Collins was shot 100 years ago.

Big event to commemorate the Big Fellow

Scene at last year's Béal na mBláth at the annual Michael Collins Commemoration: a huge crowd is expected for this Sunday's 100th anniversary event Picture: Howard Crowdy

The Big Fellow met his fateful end on August 22 in 1922, a seminal point in this country’s Civil War and the violent birth pangs of the Irish State.

Now, in a more than symbolic move, the annual Béal na mBláth commemoration at the ambush site will be addressed for the first time ever by a Fianna Fáil leader, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, joining Fine Gael leader Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, at the event 3pm this Sunday, an ecumenical turning point expected to attract a crowd of 5,000.

Giulia Vallone, senior architect Cork County council with Martin Horgan and Paul Kearney of Conhor construction on the new plinth with the shadows cut into the stone at Michael Collins memorial at Béal Na mBláth. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

In advance of this Centenary month, Cork County Council has saturated the roads of mid and west Cork with brown directional signs marking a trail to various Michael Collins sites of note: there’s a quite startling 140 of these signs in all, many of them handily enough directing motorists from all corners (and political party persuasions) to where this Pullerick, Crookstown bungalow is fresh to market.

€450,000 AMV on U-shaped family home

Built 20 years ago, the 2,100 sq ft family home is on two acres of roadside ground, on a generally quite road, within a short walk of the ambush site, and has four bedrooms as it stands, with scope to go up into the attic to utilise more space in an already part converted level should new owners so wish.

So suggests selling agent Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin, and it’s her second listing in this vicinity: earlier this month she posted a ten-year old 3,010 sq ft B3 rated five bed near Lissarda at €525,000, and it’s currently under offer at €520,000.

Price guide on this slightly older four-bed is €450,000, and it has its living areas off to the left, with a off-centre entrance porch in the crook of a broad U-shape, and on the middle and right are the bedrooms and bathrooms. Two of the bedrooms are en suite and another to the front and right has a single door opening to a side garden.

Kitchen/living/dining combined

Distinctive features internally include the cathedral-like high ceilings in the main kitchen/dining/living area, where there’s a tall stone chimney breast, with a glass block inset section in a dividing wall between this multi-purpose room and the adjoining family room, while one of the bedrooms also has a fireplace.

Overall condition is good in this busily lived-in family home, and it’s getting good early interest, says Ms Galvin.

It has wood grain pvc double glazing, oil heating, C3 BER, and it’s close to a range of services, national schools at Kilmurry and Newcestown, and the N22 is a few minutes’ drive away, giving access to Macroom, Kerry, Ballincollig and Cork city, while back roads lead to the likes of Bandon and Clonakilty….where there are many more brown Michael Collins Trail signs (and venues) to check off.

Picture: Howard Crowdy

VERDICT: Space in a country setting with a slice of history on its doorstep.