Much to laud at family-friendly  Lauderdale, Douglas, for €895,000

|
Douglas, Cork
|
€895,000
|
Size
|
241 sq m (2,600 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
D1
Families looking for a city home with space inside, and outside, for entertaining, fun, games, gardening, parties, pranks and “prinks” might want to cast an (envious) eye over Lauderdale — it rocks.
Built in the mid-1940s, and through only a handful of ownerships since, the detached five-bed home at the entrance into Loreto Park from Cork’s Cross Douglas Road last changed hands in 2002, and then the improvements started, going through the roof, quite literally.
“It was the perfect princess spot,” quip the owners who allocated this on-high eagle’s nest bedroom suite to their fortunate daughter when she was little — sparking images of a little Rapunzel in her tower.
The space created up top isn’t glimpsed in any way from the front but this home’s height and scale jumps into even sharper relief when seen from behind, from the very long and multi-purpose back garden. It’s tall, and accommodating, within and without.
Original owners had hailed from Clonmel in Tipperary where they had a house called Lauderdale: perhaps they got the name from a district in the Scottish Borders’ Lauderdale, rather than Florida’s Fort Lauderdale....where, FYI, where median prices are $575k, up 30% in the past year.
Cork’s Lauderdale is priced at €895,000 by estate agent Jennifer Roe of Casey & Kingston on its Florida-like Irish heatwave August 2022 launch, and she’s selling for the family who bought 20 years ago and who are now trading down, relocating towards the coast south of the city.
They’d moved in from Cork’s outer suburbs by Garryduff for an easy life, to be close to schools, and buses, and shops and services, within a walk of the city too and as easy to get to Douglas village by foot or other transport options, bike or bus.
“The house needs a new family now to make best use of it,” says the woman of the house — who has one adult child still in Ireland and two in the UK — as packing-up time comes around. Agents Casey & Kingston can expect a busy demand for viewings given its walk-in condition, space, and up to five bedrooms.
Meanwhile, a do-er up with huge scope also in this area — Issoudoun, in Woolhara Park — came from sale in mid-July with a €750,000 AMV quoted by Hugh McPhillips of Marshs for the dated 2,700 sq ft house, and the dated but detached 1,275 sq ft Edan, on a corner site in Loreto Park which had a summer €525k AMV via Cohalan Downing has gone sale agreed for c €600,000.
Thus, those looking to buy into this prime mid-stretch along and off the two Douglas roads have had choice, and now there’s Lauderdale to add to the frisson of choice for those with funds.
There’s a polished oak staircase, laminate floored hall, double-aspect kitchen/diner with painted units, metro tiles, terracotta-tiled floor, and two reception rooms with fireplaces, well decorated with finishes overseen by Joan Fitzgerald of Reflect Interiors.