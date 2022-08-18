€290k AMV on terraced two-bed shows pace of change ramping up around Cork's historic  'Jewtown' 

THE area around Cork’s Eastville has seen changes in the last 120 years – but, the pace is likely to ramp up way more, over the next 20 years.

Dormer view: 10 Eastville

Set just off Albert Road and Victoria Road, in a quarter known over many previous decades as 'Jewtown' after the arrival of many Eastern European immigrants fleeing Russian aggression who settled in Cork in their hundreds.

The past two decades have seen the Jewish community’s long links here recalled in the like of Shalom Park, while the Elysian apartment tower and new offices have sprung up along the south quays east of City Hall, many looking down on the street grid and artisan dwellings of the low-lying likes of Hibernian Buildings, Geraldine Place, Marina Terrace, Monarea Terrace, Electric Terrace and Eastville.

The Superyacht Bella Vita berthed at Kennedy Quay, Cork City, with the stern of the fishing vessel Celtic Voyager visible at right Pic: Larry Cummins

Navigation Square, Albert Quay, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Now, even more significant changes are afoot: developers O’Callaghan Properties have cleared the first planning step for a €350 million mixed use development on Kennedy Quay to the north, to include a hospital, apartments and offices among other uses, with old grain silos set to tumble.

Neighbours round there included the late Gerald Goldberg and, for a period, John Stanislaus Joyce, father of James Joyce. Various accounts of Cork’s Jewish community pick up on threads, including from poet Simon Lewis, David Marcus, Dermot Keogh, Stuart Rosenblatt and, most recently the late Lionel Cohan (1922 to 2000) whose Memoir of an Irish Jew was published by Cork City Library two years ago and whose father Maurice was born in Hibernian Buildings.

Lionel Cohen racing No 31 (centre) on Albert Road Cork in Cork city's 'Jewtown: he authored Memoir of an Irish Jew, published by Cork city Library

Sitting snugly in the light of all this change is No 10 Eastville, dating to 1900, and was upgraded in 2015 having sold in 2014 (for €125k according to the Price Register), overseen with input from BRH Design Partners.

The mid-terrace 840 sq ft home is now for sale in walk-in order, displaying a mix of respect for old features and more modern comforts as its occupants need to trade up.

When they bought, they had a small child, since moving in, twins have arrived and whilst homes like these might have accommodated large families in the past, it’s less common now.

It’s fresh to market with estate agent Laura Pratt of Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty (SIR in short, and is likely one of Sotheby’s more modest sized and priced Irish property offerings) and she guides at €290,000, saying it has been rebuilt to a high standard by its departing owners, with attention paid to insulation, sound proofing and plumbing to get a C1 BER (nearby, the more standard three-bed at 2 Electric Terrace is on the market with a €260,000 AMV via Barry Auctioneers).

Hot property

The work at No 10 Eastville include double glazing, zone gas central heating, rebuilding the old kitchen extension with a better, airier one with vaulted ceilings, and adding to washing facilities, now with a ground floor main bathroom and an en suite with one of the two first floor bedrooms, plus several storage ‘solutions’.

There’s also a shed in the enclosed back courtyard garden, larger than most in this enclave, and it has been finished with Astroturf, easily maintained, green all year around in looks and handy for BBQs also, getting warm evening light thanks to a south-west aspect.

The main ground floor core is kitchen/diner, with stove in front of a painted brick heart, and the high-ceilinged kitchen/breakfast room is to the back, with twin aspect, while the bathroom has a shower over the bath.

Kitchen

Also notable is the exposed old ‘slob’ brick set in between timber studs in one of the two first floor bedrooms, revealed after old plaster was hacked off to expose the lovely mellow old brick, likely to have come into the docks in the late 1800s as ballast in lieu of outgoing cargo on ships of the day.

Lisney’s Ms Pratt says she expects keen viewing interest in No 10, primarily from first-time buyers given the condition, charm, comfort and setting, with on-street parking with residents’ permit, bus route, and public green space amenities at Shalom Park, Kennedy Park, and the advancing Marina Park too.

13 Eastville Albert Road Cork City made €400,000

Exactly one year ago she launched No 13 Eastville, a larger c 1,250 sq ft three-bed, three-bath home brought to a B2 BER standard at €315,000 (having been bought in 2014 for €95,000, and No 13 proved lucky for its vendors as it now shows on the Price Register as having fetched an even €400,000.

VERDICT: Clearly on the up and up.