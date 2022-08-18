Hit a different type of slope in Douglas with this €369,000 home

18 Elm Drive has good space, an impressive BER, and a back garden that looks like a ski slalom run,  thanks to a zig-zag series of wood-edged beds and paths
18 Elm Drive Douglas Rose Property

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 13:41
Tommy Barker

Douglas, Cork

€369,000

Size

132 sq m (1,410 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

B3

Green fingers, or icy cold ones, might suit the next owners of 18 Elm Drive, a mid-terrace home that’s nearly 50 years of age, with good internal space, a very impressive B3 BER, and a back garden that looks like a ski slalom run, thanks to a zig-zag series of wood-edged beds and paths on its slope.

A zig-zag series of wood-edged beds and paths runs down the garden's slope.

The mid-1970-s built No 18 is just on the hill up out of Cork’s Douglas village, one of the earlier developments of the day heading up towards Grange, Donnybrook and Frankfield, and has a back garden sloping up and away from the tiered rear, recently cleared back, ready for planting. Or skiing?

The four bed home has scope for a fifth bedroom.

After some recent upgrades, a décor smartening up and a new gas boiler that surely helped gain the B3 BER, the four-bed home (with, it’s suggested, scope for a fifth) is up for sale, guided at €369,000 by estate agent Mark Rose of Rose Property who says it’s in very good order, has vacant possession and “is to go for its new owners.”

The home is guided at €369,000.

What was an attached garage between it and its next door neighour now holds a casual dining space to the front, a utility at the back, and a galley kitchen in between, with overhead bedroom and extra shower room.

The rear reception/dining has patio access to a paved south-facing sun-trap terrace with a brick shed.

The main front reception room has a wood-burning stove, and the rear reception/dining has patio access to a paved south-facing sun-trap terrace with a brick shed to the side, and an enclosed good-size rear garden stepped and tiered above it.

There’s off-street parking to the front, plus bus stop, schools and shops almost on the doorstep.

VERDICT: Within the reach of many first-time buyers and with enough rooms to allow for home working, or availing of Rent-a-Room tax breaks.

