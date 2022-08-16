Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers go sale agreed in Schull 

They're not exactly Normal People — heartthrob Irish actor, Paul Mescal, and his Los Angeles-based indie rock musician partner, Phoebe Bridgers, are in the process of buying a home in West Cork’s Schull/Ballydehob.

The duo are following in the footsteps of another A-lister and Mescal's latest co-star, Oscar-nominated Saoirse Ronan, who also bought an Irish base near Ballydehob two years ago.

Mescal shot to fame in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's Normal People during the confines of the first Covid-19 lockdown, giving cameo roles in the process to O’Neills GAA shorts and silver neck chains.

The shorts now have taken on legs of their own, while he’s also become a brand ambassador for Cartier watches, a few steps up the price scale from chunky silver chains.

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, who are set to star in a new sci-fi film together.

His career trajectory is proving to be stellar, and buying a retreat from the glitz in glamorous West Cork is next on the list, the A-list.

Mescal and his partner Phoebe Bridgers are set to own a place near Schull — expect a run on local GAA club Gabriel Rangers’ football shorts? — and once it’s secured he’ll be near Oscar, Grammy, and BAFTA nominated actor Saoirse Ronan, who previously bought near Ballydehob in summer 2020.

Coincidentally, Mescal and Ronan (28) are to star together in a new sci-fi movie, Foe, playing a married couple, and have also become friends in real life.

Now, it looks like the bright young things will be seasonal neighbours too on the Wild Atlantic Way, less than half an hour from older Hollywood generations and noted, long-term West Cork residents like David Puttnam and Jeremy Irons.

Jeremy Irons' Kilcoe Castle on Roaringwater Bay, West Cork. Picture: Denis Scannell

London-based actor Paul Mescal, 26, attended the Fastnet Film Festival in Schull in May of this year, having had two of his films Aftersun and God’s Creatures premiere in Cannes (where his lucrative ambassador deal with Cartier was revealed), and also visited Cork and Kinsale this year with his partner, US singer Phoebe Bridgers, who turns 28 this week.

Sources say the couple — he’s from Maynooth in Kildare, she’s from Pasadena in California — have excitedly revealed to friends in recent weeks that they are buying an old farmhouse set amid some of West Cork’s most beautiful scenery.

Paul Mescal in Schull for the Fastnet Cork Film Festival in May. Picture: Johannes Eisele

They met two years ago, after the break-out success of the television adaptation of Normal People, have shared red carpets, mutual friends, and a love of music, confirming their relationship on Instagram.

Mescal plays piano, and appeared on Bridgers’ recent music video 'Sidelines', which was used as a track in Sally Rooney’s latest TV adaptation of her earlier novel, Conversations with Friends.

Informed speculation is that the lovebirds' new nest is in the vicinity of Schull and Ballydehob but the off-market property deal is still in train.

When contacted, local Schull estate agent, Colm Cleary, of the James Lyons O’Keefe agency, who previously sold to Saoirse Ronan, declined to comment on reports of this subsequent high-profile celebrity property sale.