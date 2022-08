If you had a boat, you could set off down the river from the gardens at Blackwater Beeches near Ballyduff to visit Lismore or Cappoquin. And if it were possible to fish from there, you might just catch a salmon or a trout.

The long stretch of Blackwater river frontage — which is estimated to be around 490ft long — is, without question, the feature that makes this late 1990s redbrick bungalow stand out from other large detached modern homes.

The original owners bought the two-acre site and built the property as a B&B catering for anglers coming to the area to fish for salmon and trout.

In the early 2000s, the current owners, moving from the UK, were happy to settle on the banks of the Blackwater to enjoy the tranquillity and the scenic views.

“It teems with birdlife — most frequently we see swans and ducks but we also see herons and cormorants,” says the owner, noting that they sometimes spot otters on the river and, at times, can look out the kitchen window and watch canoes and boats going by.

The property was given its name because of the high number of beech trees planted on the site. Mature trees are dotted along the riverbank beside the extensive lawned gardens and, at one side of the bungalow, there’s a wooded area which gives the property a lot of privacy.

Built as a B&B, Blackwater Beeches is spacious, with 2,530sq ft of accommodation, including four en suite bedrooms, and has a detached double garage and a generous-sized parking area.

Offering excellent space for a family, it has three reception rooms. There’s a timber-floored living room at the front with views of the river, alongside it a family room with a stove and, at the opposite side of the property, a sunroom with French doors opening onto a west-facing patio.

Designed to cater for paying guests, the kitchen dining room has an oil-fired Stanley range and white fitted units. Overlooking the river at the front, this adjoins the family room at the rear. Off the hallway there’s also a 15ft square timber-floored dining room.

Two of the four timber-floored en suite bedrooms are located at the front and have river views.

The bungalow also has a family bathroom as well as a utility room adjoining the sunroom.

The detached redbrick double garage at the side of the property is used by the current owner as a work shed. Alongside it is a smaller redbrick outbuilding which is plumbed and shelved.

Situated at Cloonbeg, 2km east of Ballyduff village, Blackwater Beeches has a long cut stone entrance wall by the roadway.

Selling agent Donal O’Brien of REA Spratt says the property is spacious, modern, and very well looked after by the owners who are making plans to downsize. “It will suit a family but could be turned into a B&B again,” he says.

“The setting on the banks of the Blackwater is spectacular and the extensively-landscaped mature gardens with river frontage are a haven of peace, tranquillity, and privacy.”

Blackwater Beeches is 10km from Lismore, 16km from Fermoy, and 50km from Cork City.

“It’s rare to find a private residence in the area with this amount of river frontage,” says Mr O’Brien, who has had a few calls from overseas buyers including some from the UK and one from an Australian.

Because the Blackwater area is world-renowned for its salmon and trout fishing, he believes the property is well placed to attract anglers looking for a second home or a place to spend their retirement.

“We also expect it to attract trade-up buyers from Cork City,” he adds.

VERDICT: The extensive river frontage is quite a selling point.