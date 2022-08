Kinvara, 13 Ardmahon Estate, Well Road

Viewed as a prime slice of residential roadway linking Douglas village to Skehard Road, the Well Road boasts a wide variety of house types, from the highly ambitious and costly, to modest, three-bed semis.

Kinvara, at 13 Ardmahon Estate, slots into the latter category and is a fine property nonetheless, likely to attract families looking for a solid, splendidly located home.

On an elevated site that looks down over the glittering Douglas Estuary, there are gardens front and rear, and it’s nicely enclosed to the rear, with a good stretch of lawn.

The already-extended property is a decent 120 sq m and has great scope for further expansion for those who come with additional financial padding. A separate garage and excellent space to the rear offers a number of possibilities — a wrap-around extension taking in the garage, or a two-storey build or perhaps pushing out further to the back, beyond the current extension, which added a dining area and created a bigger kitchen.

Jeremy Murphy of Jeremy Murphy & Associates is the selling agent and the guide price for Kinvara is €480,000. He says there are “a whole host of options” that this property offers, and that interest so far is good. “It’s all families, looking to trade up,” he says.

VERDICT: You can’t go wrong with this location, but if you want to re-model, come with a decent financial cushion.