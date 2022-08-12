Room on top, and vroom down below in this expansive Kerry home for €450,000

|
Beaufort, Killarney
|
€450,000
|
Size
|
2,275 sq ft + 1,800 sq ft basement
|
Bedrooms
|
5/7
|
Bathrooms
|
7
|
BER
|
B3
A love of the mountains brought the owner to this Beaufort, Black Valley Kerry beauty spot — he reckons he’s climbed Carrauntoohill “at least 1,000 times,” while a daily ritual each morning on waking was to stroll up the smaller mountain, Strickeen, at the back of his home, and to survey the day that was to unfold from the 450 metre elevation: he had this daily constitution down to an hour, door to peak and back to basement door.